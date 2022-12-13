Throughout Zoe Saldaña’s larger-than-life film career, she’s undergone more than a few major physical transformations for the characters she plays — not the least of which being her eye-popping look in the Avatar franchise. But even off-screen, Saldaña seems drawn to experimental — but always elegant — beauty choices that show off her timeless features and impressive aesthetic range. Case in post? Zoe Saldaña’s side-swept micro bangs updo on the red carpet, which somehow feel so vintage-inspired and entirely fresh at the same time. Just one noteworthy moment in a complete series of spectacular Avatar premiere looks, the film’s debut has essentially doubled as the ideal opportunity for Saldaña to flex her full range as a fashion and beauty icon — you don’t become the second-highest-grossing film actress ever without a bit of flair, right?

Saldaña’s micro bangs updo might be one of several premiere looks on the worldwide press tour, but it’s among her best — and arguably the best — so far. The Audrey Hepburn-esque chignon was created by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who works with every A-lister imaginable, including Olivia Wilde, Natalie Portman, and Hailey Bieber. In a behind-the-scenes shot shared to her Instagram, Roszak showed off quick-cut clips of exactly how she made the look happen.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

While the camera’s perspective makes it difficult to tell if Roszak clipped in bangs, cut real bangs, or arranged Saldaña’s ends to look like bangs (the most likely scenario), one thing is certain — the ultra-short fringe is wildly flattering, clearing the actor’s arched brows by more than an inch on both sides. The chignon’s shine is glass-like and lustrous, too. Roszak shared that she applied a small palmful of Treatment Oil from her own best-selling brand, Rosz, followed by the Augustinus Bader Leave-In Hair Treatment to finish the look with added smoothness and structure.

Her warm, red-toned brunette hair color is a subtly stunning complement to the red touches throughout her look — check out the dark red nails and coordinated ruby choker-lip color combo. That equally-chic makeup look is the work of celebrity makeup artist Vera Steimberg, who counts stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Zazie Beetz, and Gabrielle Union as high-powered clientele. Over on her own Instagram page, Steimberg gave fans a backstage glimpse of the exact products used for Saldaña’s glamorous look, which included picks from Pat McGrath Labs, Dior, Lisa Eldridge, and Victoria Beckham Beauty, with Augustinus Bader skin prep massaged on by Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine.

Serving up enough beauty and fashion inspiration in a single week to last all of 2023, Saldaña’s always-exciting looks almost make you wish the Avatar press cycle would never end.