We Can’t Stop Staring At Demi Lovato’s Gothic-Glam Engagement Ring

The holiday season is debatably the most romantic time of the year — apologies to the Valentine’s Day enthusiasts. With festive rom-coms playing on loop, cozy walks in the snow, and special time with loved ones, it’s impossible to resist the lovey-dovey vibes. So, it comes as no surprise that this season is one of the most popular for engagements and weddings, especially for the celebrity set. A few noteworthy A-list holiday proposals? John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, and now, Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes, and the engagement ring that made for the ultimate holiday gift.

According to People, singer-songwriter Lutes popped the question on Dec. 16, with a “personal and intimate proposal,” followed by a dinner with their families at one of their go-to restaurants in L.A. On Dec. 17, Lovato shared their exciting news via an adorable Instagram post saying, “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life.” The “Confident” singer’s announcement photos showcased the happy couple in what could be their actual proposal location, with rose petals and candles lining the floor.

Cozied up in matching all-black leather looks — with Lovato in an oversized coat and chunky black boots — she showcased her eye-catching sparkler, which is reportedly a pear-shape diamond ring created in collaboration with New York-based fine jewelry boutique, Material Good. Hand-crafted in the jeweler’s SoHo location, Lovato’s engagement ring features a sleek platinum band coupled with what appears to be a 3.07-carat GIA-certified diamond — a gothic-inspired design that aligns perfectly with her signature grungy-glam aesthetic. Even though the ring is custom, the designer appeared to draw some inspiration from one of their pre-existing styles, specifically a similar pear-shaped silhouette that retails for $87,400.

If you love Lovato’s glamorous engagement ring as much as we do, shop similar styles from the curated edit below.