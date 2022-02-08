Everyone has a love and hate relationship with packing for a trip. You are constantly checking the weather app or making sure you don’t forget an extra outfit. If you’re headed somewhere warm this season and need some inspo on what to bring, look to Jennifer Aniston’s beach outfit in Murder Mystery 2 for clues. The actor is currently in Hawaii filming her upcoming Netflix sequel and she shared a photo of her laid-back look, which anyone can recreate. Plus, if you’re an avid fan of the style icon’s timeless fashion, you’ll adore her relaxed fit.

In the Instagram post, the actor posed with fellow co-star Adam Sandler against an ocean backdrop. For the seaside environment, Aniston opted for a breezy beach look, which consisted of a floral Fleur Du Mal Haori Kimono and a white mini dress. It’s not clear whether this outfit came from Aniston’s own closet or if she was still in her character’s costume, but either way it presented plenty of styling inspiration to her Insta fans.

Her silky printed coverup was lightweight and gave off tropical vibes while her short dress suited the warm weather in Hawaii. The kimono had wide sleeves, which allowed her to stay cool. (You could even wear this piece as a robe if you’re just hanging out in your hotel room.) Aniston completed her outfit with her trusty wardrobe staple: a pair of sunglasses in a round shape. Meanwhile, Sandler dressed in a salmon pink striped polo shirt and beige shorts.

Although you can’t see Aniston’s shoes, it wouldn’t be a total shocker if she wore her go-to comfy flip-flop sandals. (For a more elevate look, you could opt for espadrille wedges or kitten heeled mules.) Overall, Aniston’s seaside attire perfectly delivers that tropical relaxed vibe in a stylish way. Take some styling tips from the fashionable actor and shop similar pieces to get her look, below.

