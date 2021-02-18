Zendaya's Unforgettable Cutout Dress From 'Malcolm & Marie' Can Now Be Yours

Even if you haven't watched Zendaya's latest project Malcolm & Marie, which is now streaming on Netflix, you know about the dress. In the romantic drama film, Zendaya's character Marie is wiping down the kitchen counter while wearing a custom silk lamé gown from luxury brand Aliétte — casual. Though the movie's shot in black and white, the glistening metallic cutout gown managed to steal the spotlight at that moment. The gown became so famed that the brand is now selling Zendaya's exact Aliétte cutout dress on its website for $1,200.

For those not familiar with the backstory behind the on-screen dress, it was custom-made by Aliétte founder Jason Rembert with help from Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach, who styled her in the film. "Jason went back and he did some sketches based on things I knew would be flattering to Zendaya — a costume that will help her become sexy, become Marie," said Roach to ELLE. "One of the notes from Sam [Levinson, the director] was that the dress needed to have movement. The fabric needed to be able to carry light ... I think he made three versions of it. I sent those all back. We had a fitting. Then we made notes. We sent some dresses back to Jason with the notes. He did all the alterations. Then the final dress was created. And there you have it."

The final product was a stunning metallic number with unforgettable chest cutouts and an extremely daring high-leg slit. Thin halter straps crisscross in the back to hold the piece together and give the gown a delicate touch. When Zendaya showed off the dress in Malcolm & Marie, it created that instant red carpet moment on-screen.

If you've been following Rembert's career — the stylist launched Aliétte in 2019 and counts celebrities such as Uzo Aduba and Regina King as fans — you'll know this magical metallic creation is completely in line with his artistic brilliance. The designer is known for creating evening wear-pieces that gives its wearer that Hollywood spark as well as athleisure looks inspired by his Martiniquais heritage. "I know that when people decide to spend their hard-earned money, they aren't just buying into the clothes and the designer," he said to Vogue. "They're buying into the story, its authenticity, and brand's values."

Should you want to add a bit of Aliétte magic to your own wardrobe, shop the timeless liquid metallic gown, below, as well as similar options. Aliétte is accepting pre-orders with a ship date of May 20. In addition, the silk and metallic lurex piece is also available on Black Owned Everything — an online retailer that highlights Black-owned brands.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.