Sydney Sweeney Looks *So* Different From Her Euphoria Character With This New Hair Color

Please, a moment of silence for the end of Euphoria Sundays. Not ‘til 2024 can Twitter timelines reunite to swap memes, analyze scenes, and speculate on the fates of favorite characters — all fans can do is hope for more special capsule episodes in the interim. Thankfully, Euphoria’s cast of newly-minted It-girls is more than capable of keeping everyone entertained with solo projects, too. Sydney Sweeney in particular has a slew of new movies coming down the pike and it looks like her upcoming roles are so different from her star-making turn as Cassie Howard. Sydney Sweeney’s copper hair, dyed for her role in National Anthem, a gritty new film with an as-yet-unannounced release date. Though much of the movie’s details (and information on Sweeney’s exact role) are still under wraps, one thing’s for sure: she simply stuns as a redhead, and the color switch-up appears to be at least semi-permanent.

Simultaneously on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Sweeney posted a first look at herself in character. Playing a New Mexico-based woman named Penny Jo Poplin, Sweeney covers the new copper hair with a folded bandana as straight-across bangs (and a smattering of freckles) peeks out just below the fold.

What’s interesting, though, is that her new copper hair color seems to be sticking around even off-set, which points to a permanent or semi-permanent dye. Though National Anthem is filmed on location in Albuquerque, recent photos of Sweeney in Los Angeles show she’s keeping the red in off-duty. Even more interestingly, the photos are causing quite a stir with fans thanks to a very large-looking diamond on that finger.

If Sweeney is indeed engaged, it couldn’t come at a better time for the young star. Fresh off the second season of her monster-hit show with a ton of new movies slated for upcoming release, her stock has never been higher — and it looks like it’ll just keep on climbing, too.

As for the hair color itself, the bright and warm shade is so flattering on the actor and firmly on-trend, too — Kendall Jenner just gave the red hair color trend her stamp of approval, walking the Prada show in Milan this past week with a strawberry red shade, a drastic change from her signature brunette locks. Though Sweeney’s hair is colored for her work, the fact that it just so happens to be dyed such a stylish shade is a pretty nice bonus. Expect plenty more from Sweeney in the coming weeks — in one day alone, she showed off a new movie, a new hair color, and a new ring.