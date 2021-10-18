Leave it to Zendaya to make Monday a million times more bearable by posting on social media. Today, the 25-year-old actor took Instagram by storm by sharing images from the Dune photocall in London ahead of the film's official release on Friday, October 22. This time, it’s her bangs that has fans clamoring for a chair at the salon, with a screenshot of her latest hairstyle in tow.

Of course, her Vivienne Westwood ensemble styled by Law Roach was *chef's kiss* perfection, but Zendaya's hair is what took the complete look to the next level. She oh-so-casually debuted blunt-cut brow-grazing bangs that teamed with a center part and loose curls courtesy of NYC-based hairstylist Antoinette. Celebrity makeup artist Raoúl Jandre rounded out the look with neutral glam comprising a ‘90s lip liner-gloss combo.

The hair expert shared a photo of her client’s glam to Instagram, noting that the team almost faced a hair crisis due to the weather but was spared entirely. In the accompanying caption, Antoinette wrote, "When rooftop breezes attempt to blow this fresh fringe & soft tousled hair in every direction possible, but it's still pretty." (It's safe to say that "pretty" is a severe understatement. Just look at those perfectly tousled strands!)

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Later that evening, the Euphoria star stepped out for the movie in a second outfit: a casual-cool ensemble from designer Peter Do’s Spring Summer 2022 collection. For this event, she changed up her hairstyle ever-so-slightly, parting her bangs so that you could see a bit of her forehead.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t Zendaya’s first time with bangs, nor the first time she’s surprised fans with them out of the blue. At the Euphoria premiere in 2019, the star hit the red carpet with long, sweeping fringe that just felt so right in the moment.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya has yet to reveal if her newest bangs are real or faux, but TZR’s guess is the latter. After all, that’s one of the many secrets to being a hair chameleon.