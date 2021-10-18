Dakota Johnson has long reigned as the queen of tousled hair and effortless curtain bangs, but her one of latest looks takes effortless glam to a whole new level. The actor recently attended this year’s New York Film Festival, where her upcoming psychological thriller, The Lost Daughter, had its premiere. On the red carpet, the actor stunned in a sultry yet understated look which comprised a lacy black corset and black leather pants (styled by Kate Young), but Dakota Johnson’s cascading wavy hair and choppy bangs were the star of the show.

Johnson’s hairstylist, Mark Townsend, shared the getting ready process on Instagram, which included an array of Dove hair care products. In addition to Dove mousse, hairspray, and dry shampoo, Townsend also used Kevin Murphy’s Doo Over Spray for ultimate texture and hold. In terms of styling tools, Townsend revealed he used the Harry Josh Pro Tools Dryer, Rsession Tidal Waver (which is sadly discontinued), and the ghd Curve Curl Iron as well as brushes from Spornette and Sheila Stotts.

In a photo Townsend shared of Johnson’s hair from the behind, you can really see just how expertly sculpted the waves are. They’re soft yet defined with the perfect amount of volume, bringing her gorgeously subtle balayage to life (which, Townsend mentions in the post, is courtesy of celebrated hair colorist Tracey Cunningham).

In true Dakota Johnson fashion, she holds up a middle finger for Townsend’s shot of his work, which only adds to the edgy-cool factor of the look. It’s certainly one of her best styles yet, and if people weren’t bringing her photo into their salons enough, this will inevitably inspire the next round of fall hair makeovers across the globe.

