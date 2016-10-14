Should I get bangs? Whether you just went through a messy breakup or feel yourself falling into a hair rut, you’ve likely asked your close-knit circle this (somewhat life-changing) question at one point or another. But, as you probably already know, bangs aren’t a one-size-fits-all type of situation. In fact, if you take a gander at all you’ve favorite celebrities that sport the look, you’ll notice each has a different face shape. That being said, if you’re thinking about getting bangs for fall, check out these expert tips from hairstylist Kenji Ishimoto that will help you determine exactly which fringe complements your face — plus the pictures to prove it.

First things first — when you’re contemplating trying out bangs, your face shape is an important factor to take into consideration. But, how do you determine it? Well, for starters, for those with a round shape, the sides of your face curve slightly outward. To add to that, your chin is rounded and your cheekbones are the widest part of your face. As for a long shape, your face is longer than it is wide. Plus, your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline are equal proportions.

If your face is oval in shape, your forehead is only a bit wider than your curved chin — picture an egg placed upside down. And similar to a long face, an oval shape has a softer chin and a bit more curve to the sides. Last but certainly not least, if your face is square, the sides of your face are straight, and your jawline has a minimal curve. Your face is nearly as wide as it is long.

Now that you’ve determined your face shape, Ishimoto shares a full breakdown of the best type of bangs that will complement it. New season, new you.

Round Face Bangs

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

According to Ishimoto, there are two types of bangs that work well for a round face shape. “The first is side-swept, which hit right underneath the eyes,” he explains. “They show off the forehead and make the face look less round.” The second is textured bangs, which the hairstylist says gives dimension and makes the face appear more angular.

Long Face Bangs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC

Ishimoto says long face shapes are a great fit for straight-across bangs and blunt textures bangs. “Straight bangs help widen the appearance of a long face and emphasize the eyes,” the hairstylist explains. “Another option is side-swept bangs that cover the forehead. This length hits around the cheekbone, broadening the face."

Oval Face Bangs

Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia)

"An oval face is an ideal shape for bangs because it can pull off a range of styles, depending on the texture, hairline, and personality of the individual,” Ishimoto explains. For starters, he says blunt straight-across bangs enhance the eyes. “Textured straight-across bangs also amp up the eyes while simultaneously softening the face,” the hairstylist adds. “For side-swept bangs, most lengths will work.”

If you’re seeking an edgy look, give short textured bangs a go. Lastly, the expert says, “Brigitte Bardot bangs — longer and thicker, but not too thick — with a middle part showing a bit of forehead can be perfect for an oval shape."

Square Face Bangs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When it comes to square face shapes, Ishimoto says long side bangs draw the eye away from the jawline and softens the look. “Full straight-across bangs are challenging for a square shape, but adding some texture with longer pieces at the side frames the face,” he adds. Now that you know which type works best for your face shape, you’ll never fear the thought of getting bangs again.