Swimsuits are a summer staple that one can never seem have enough of — that is, according to celebrities. With vacation season finally here, stars are slipping into swimwear more frequently than ever to hang out in their backyard pools at home or go for a dip somewhere in the Mediterranean. And, they’re documenting their looks on social media for a common good — that viewers can gather swimsuit inspo for their own summer agendas. The latest in this laundry list of celebrities is Brie Larson, who wore a floral print bikini in her latest Instagram flex.

The actor took to Instagram on June 12 to share a photo of herself in an orange-hued swimsuit look, which consisted of a balconette floral print bikini top and string bikini bottom from ready-to-wear brand HVN. In contrast to the celebrities who style up their beachwear with jewelry and every other kind of accompanying accessory, from sunglasses to chain belts, Larson wore hers simply — without any such additions — posing in the seated position on what appeared to be the floor of a hotel room. “Summer is here but bruises from training are in every season,” she wrote in reference to a sizable black-and-blue mark on the backside of one of her legs.

The ’60s-inspired swimsuit top style that resembles something of a traditional bra was particularly trendy in 2021 but remains popular for its flirty-and-functional appeal. (The top does, after all, have the ability to support the bust better than any skimpy string bikini top could. Meanwhile, the string bikini bottom offers an overtly sexy sensibility.)

The edit ahead — which includes Larson’s exact look — will remind you of just how playful swimwear can be. All there is to do is select the size that works for you, place your virtual order, and decide where you, too, can wear it to lounge around next.

