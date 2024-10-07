Whenever creative director Nicolas Ghesquière debuts a new Louis Vuitton collection, he gives Emma Stone first pick at the fresh-off-the-runway designs. Around this time last year, the fashion muse got her hands on a Spring/Summer 2024 trench coat dress two days after it premiered at Paris Fashion Week. And now, even though the Oscar winner missed the S/S ‘25 show on October 1, she showed her support for Ghesquière during her latest step-and-repeat. On October 5, Stone turned heads in a semi-sheer chevron Louis Vuitton dress, plucked straight from the atelier’s week-old collection.

On the ninth day of the 2024 New York Film Festival, Stone arrived at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall for a screening of A Real Pain, an upcoming comedy produced by the La La Land star. Alongside her co-producers, Ali Herting and Dave McCary, Stone stood out in the aforementioned Louis Vuitton selection, which continued her see-through style streak. Just like the original runway model, Stone started her look with a high-neck bodysuit in black. From there, the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador layered the sheer beige-and-black gown overtop. The bodice had a poncho feel thanks to its airy quarter-length sleeves and a floating hem. Loose knots on each elongated sleeve stretched down to the bottom of her dress. Alongside an asymmetrical cutout on her hip, the floor-length skirt flowed gracefully as she walked. Instead of the runway model’s coquette-ish Mary Janes, Stone opted for strappy black peep-toe heels. Gold hoop earrings and layered chain necklaces rounded out her red carpet attire.

(+) TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Now that Stone’s styled her first Louis Vuitton S/S ‘25 look, it’s only a matter of time before she sources the Ghesquière-led label again. So, stay tuned to TZR for her next notable style moment.