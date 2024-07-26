While the Olympics Opening Ceremony is at top of mind for most this week, an equally exciting pre-games event snuck up on everyone Thursday evening. Held at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, The Prelude to the Olympics event served as the perfect palate cleanser in that it included a star-studded red carpet, live music, and stunning art installations for attendees to enjoy.

The dazzling evening was curated by Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s Men's Creative Director, who enlisted world-renowned creatives like KAWS, JR, Daniel Arsham, Derek Fordjour, Honor Titus and Julia Chiang to design the aforementioned installations while singer Tyla provided a surprise performance of her hits, including the recent smash “Water.”

The party was organized by Vogue and LVMH, so the publication’s global editorial director Anna Wintour was obviously in attendance as was the latter’s CEO Bernard Arnault. (The luxury group is a major sponsor of the Olympics, dubbing Arnault the “godfather” of the global sporting event.) Joining the two leaders were a host of stars from the entertainment and sporting world, including Zendaya, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Charlize Theron, most of which were dressed in — and by — Louis Vuitton.

As you await the kick off to the highly anticipated Olympic games, indulge in last night’s Prelude appetizer. Ahead, the stars that graced the carpet at Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Charlize Theron

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

The actor brought the drama in a sleek white mini dress with statement sleeve by Dior.

Serena Williams

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The tennis star went with an all-black suit ensemble by Louis Vuitton. Her pop of color came by way of the brand’s handle trunk bag, designed by Pharrell Williams.

Naomi Osaka

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Osaka wore a breezy skirt and blouse combo by Louis Vuitton, adding in high-shine accessories for extra sparkle.

Zendaya

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The Challengers star made a strong case for the LBD, stunning in a sparkling maxi dress from Louis Vuitton. She grounded the glam look with a teeny tiny trunk bag from the French label.

Tyla

Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Before hitting the stage for one of the evening’s performances, singer Tyla walked the carpet in an oversized track suit and embellished bra combo from Louis Vuitton.

Rosalía

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Spanish singer snatched her sheer gown straight from Dior’s Resort 2025 runway.

Elizabeth Banks

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Banks’ micro mini black dress from Harbison Studio featured some added flair courtesy of a bright blue rosette side train.

Eileen Gu

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The Olympic freestyle skier swapped her sporty gear for a skirt set and strappy heels by Louis Vuitton.

Cindy Bruna

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Amidst a sea of sleek black suits and gowns, the French model stood out in the crown in a lime-colored crochet dress from Kenzo’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Natalia Vodianova

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

The Russian model wore a custom cutout Louis Vuitton gown for the star-studded event.

Anna Wintour

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Vogue’s global editorial director walked the carpet with director Baz Luhrmann in a flowy floral dress.