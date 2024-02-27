The very first stateside Zara hit New York back in 1989, and it’s nothing short of mind-bending to think about the brand’s mass saturation across the country — and the world — in just a few short decades. Zara has always been a reliable retailer for runway-inspired garments and accessories as at accessible price points, so news of its expansion into the beautysphere was met with major fanfare. Now, after a glittering, holiday season-perfect line of gold-infused products, Zara Hair’s Everyday Basics collection has arrived — and it’s essentially a one-and-done starter pack for every go-to style in your repertoire. Curated by celebrity and editorial hair legend Guido Palau, he poured his years of experience and expertise into a highly-selective, carefully-formulated batch of favorites that are as effective as they as are attractive arranged on a bathroom counter.

The same way Zara garments are great for building out wardrobes with standout pieces and everyday essentials alike, the assemblage of products in this drop, available March 4, are reliable workhorses with a glamorous twist. The line consists of a classic hairspray, volume-boosting mousse, a curl activator, dry texture spray, and a light hair balm that acts as a smoothing, shine-boosting finishing touch.

As Palau puts it to TZR, this collection is the basis of modern hairstyling as a whole. “I listened to consumers over many years about what they liked and didn’t like in styling products and created a line that is very user friendly,” he explains — and with a careful consideration for every possible hair type from fine to textured and a sub-$23 price point for every item in the lineup, the products truly make a set for everyone. But despite its universal appeal, the brand didn’t skimp on the sorts of luxe details that make the range feel so elevated. Stories perfumer Jérôme Epinette formulated a signature scent for the collection, while creative agency Baron & Baron designed the eye-grabbing, fashion-forward packaging that gives a whole new meaning to power clashing.

Considering Palau’s worked with Zara for years now, he has an intimate understanding of the customer base and how to translate his mastery of the industry into an approachable set of products and easy-to-apply formulas. Palau explains to TZR that the Everyday Essentials can be layered and mixed for added strength and experiment with new textures. One underrated piece he thinks should be in everyone’s at-home kit, though, is the Dry Texturizing Spray. “...It can add dimension to any hairstyle, it can prolong a blow dry, it can liven up hair when it’s gone a little lank and it’s a very user-friendly product.”

(+) Photographed by Fabien Baron (+) Photographed by Fabien Baron (+) Photographed by Fabien Baron

Really, the collection feels aligned with the trending looks Palau says he’s seeing out and about. “At the moment, is it feels that anything goes so you just have to create what you feel comfortable with.” As such, he explains, regardless of if you’re looking for a style that’s big and voluminous or sleek or textured, you’re covered by at least one of the soon-to-be best-sellers.

Zara Hair’s Everday Basics collection launches March 4 online and in stores.