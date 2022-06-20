Yara Shahidi's Bat Wing Eyeliner Is Unlike Any Makeup Look You’ve Seen Lately

If you can’t stop staring at Yara Shahidi's bat wing eyeliner from the Cartier Beautés du Monde event on June 14 , you’re not alone. The Grown-ish actor was in Madrid,Spain joined by other beauties (like South Korean singer and actor Kim Ji-soo) to celebrate the luxury jeweler’s new high jewelry collection. There’s no denying the bold eyeliner is over the top (in a drop dead gorgeous way), but it was very on brand for a black tie Cartier affair. For the occasion Shahidi donned a matching button earring and collar necklace set by Cartier, of course. The art deco diamond pieces perfectly complimented her royal blue sequin Valentino dress, which was styled by Jason Bolden and John Mumblo.

Her makeup for the evening was courtesy of makeup artist Nikki Wolff, who shared a few photos of the final look. “Negative space graphic eyes to match the geometric shapes in the jewelry,” she described. On Shahidi’s own Instagram she tagged Dior beauty, insinuating that the brand was used to create at least some of her look. Wolff seems to have used a shimmery terracotta shade, blended from lid to brow bone. Over top she used a black liquid eyeliner to create two parts. On one side of the eye: a dramatic cat eye, and on the other: a geometric shape that mimics the inner corner of the eye.

Back on Wolff’s page she adds “Makeup was inspired by a look created by the talented @ortalelimeleh1,” an Israel based editorial and bridal makeup artist who recently created a similar look. The rest of the makeup was flawless — almost filter-like. The glam was tied together with bronze sculpted cheeks, bold laminated brows, and a nude glossy lip.

The hair situation was created by Rio Sreedharan who did an ethereal style that featured two soft braids, accented with a few curly twists. The pulled-back style showed off the glistening jewels, but also allowed the eyeliner moment to take center stage. Don’t sleep on this fresh new abstract eyeliner look, being that Shahidi is a trendsetter in her own right, this look will be at every wedding come winter.