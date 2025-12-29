Countless perfumers have made fragrances that evoke the essence of what it is to “glow.” Sparkling citrus scents that bottle up the sun-soaked Amalfi coast or gourmands so sugary sweet you can almost taste the dewy glazed doughnuts from your favorite bakery when you spritz them.

But what does the juicy “glow” of a luxury lip oil smell like? That’s the question Perfume Creation Director for Dior Francis Kurkdjian set out to answer when creating the new Dior Addict fragrances, a trio of scents inspired by the high-shine finish of the brand’s cult-favorite Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil.

When crafting the three fragrances, Kurkdjian channeled the playful energy of the lip product, landing on three fruity-floral gourmands anchored by Dior’s signature florals. Rosy Glow centers on Damascena rose, which the brand likens to “biting into a rose-flavored fondant cake topped with a creamy accord of lychee-scented dulce de leche.” Peachy Glow is built around jasmine, described as “a gourmand infusion of little white flowers steeped in gourmand vanilla whipped cream.” Purple Glow rounds out the trio with Tuscan iris, powdery yet lifted by “a sweet raspberry note as delectable as candied fruit.”

The colorful bottles correspond with each fragrance’s name, and are reminiscent of the Dior Addict lipsticks and lip oils, complete with the brand’s oblique silver logo.

“I composed the Rosy, Peachy and Purple Glow fragrances with a truly gourmand dimension and that touch of French je-ne-sais-quoi characterized by irreverence crossed with carefree, sensual youth,” Kurkdjian said of the three scents in a statement. “The Glow of Dior Addict is present in these three youthful perfumes tinged with passion, extravagance and desire. They convey a unique energy that sees style, makeup and perfume all converge.”

While it’s rare for a makeup product to serve as a perfumer’s muse, this launch was created in close collaboration with a makeup artist. The fragrances are part of the new Dior Addict collection, which also includes a reimagined Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil by Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup.

The updated formula is still infused with cherry oil and pH-activated technology for a custom tint, but now, it also offers up to 24 hours of hydration, up to eight hours of smoothing benefits, and boosts collagen. Philips has also introduced two new finishes to the oil. In addition to the classic Juicy shades, the oil is now available in Sparkly, which features iridescent shimmer, and Glazed, a high-coverage option with ample shine.‌

"A true synergy has been established between Dior Addict makeup and perfumes. I imagined the new Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in a shared spirit of youth and freshness, like an irresistible gourmand treat,” Philips says in a statement. “With the new Juicy, Sparkly and Glaze finishes, I created ‘sugared’ lips in subtle luminous hues. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil not only guarantees ultra-shine and unique lip care, it also delivers an immediate natural glow. Personally I think the true definition of Glow by Dior is about feeling confident, thanks to a simple touch of quick and effortless makeup."

For those looking to kick off 2026 glowing, the Dior Addict collection ($120 for the fragrances and $42 for the lip oils) is available now at dior.com.

