Victoria Beckham’s Mother-Of-The-Groom Look Was Uniquely Non-Traditional

As one’s parents do, Victoria and David Beckham made an entrance their son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. (He said “I do” to model and heiress Nicola Peltz in Florida over the weekend.) And as one also might expect of the legendary Beckham couple, they looked fetching. Naturally, David was clean and classic in a black tuxedo by Dior and patent leather shoes. But what exactly does mother of the groom style look like when you are Victoria Beckham, a cheeky pop-star-turned-fashion-designer? Beckham wore a silver dress to Brooklyn’s wedding, which featured delicate silver straps and a plunging neckline. It was designed by, well, her.

In photos and videos posted to her Instagram stories, as well as in ones circulated by British Vogue, the train of Beckham’s silky dress swirled at her feet and the bodice was embellished with lace detail. Her hair was swept up in a loose, high bun with short tendrils falling around her temples and cheeks. She wore a pear-shaped diamond pendant and two simple bracelets to complement the label’s “first couture gown” (as she so said on her Stories), which was crafted in a bespoke fabric sourced from Milan. Beckham wrote: “it’s like liquid metal and hangs so beautifully ... the lace is actually three different styles, placed to create a new lace and then hand embroidered.”

(+) @victoriabeckham (+) @victoriabeckham INFO 1/2

When one takes a closer look, it’s not hard to see the element of nostalgia at play in the piece, which Beckham’s design director Lara Barrio (previously of Chloé and Salvatore Ferragamo) helped her to hone for the big day. The slinky yet sophisticated slip pulls from glamour of 1940s Hollywood and the sass of Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager’s Studio 54 club scene of the late 1970s while staying true to Beckham’s undying, sleek aesthetic. And while it is a fitting look for the star, it’s also a bit non-conventional for a mother-of-the-groom dress, albeit tasteful, given its sultry quality. On the other hand, it sends a message that one should always stay true to their style.

Several other guests close to Beckham wore her designs for the affair. Mia Regan, the plus-one of her younger son Romeo, donned a simple blue slip dress, and her longtime friend Eva Longoria wore a black cutout dress that so effectively toed the line between sensual and sensible. Even Beckham’s mother, Jackie Adams, wore a custom VB look — a tailored navy jumpsuit with a matching bolero jacket.

Since Beckham’s silver dress is a custom creation, it’s not a purchasable piece. However, the designer’s ensemble for brunch the following day — a black pre-fall number — should be available to buy in June, according to Vogue. In the meantime, you can browse similar slip dresses, below. The style makes for an effortless wedding guest outfit.

