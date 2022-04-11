There were many impressive looks at the Beckham-Peltz wedding on April 9. The bride Nicola Peltz, of course, was an absolute vision in Valentino Haute Couture. Though, perhaps unsurprisingly, plenty of designs by newly minted mother-in-law Victoria Beckham were spotted at the star-studded event, including the one Beckham donned herself — a metallic slip dress with Studio 54 vibes. Beckham also dressed Mia Regan, the plus-one of her younger son Romeo, and her longtime friend Eva Longoria. In fact, Longoria’s dress at the Beckham-Peltz ceremony, was a style VB had previously worn herself.

The dress, a slinky black number from Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, first popped up on the designer via a selfie she took on March 25. In her caption, she said she loved the piece for its extreme comfort and cutout bodice detail that “makes it feel special.” Over the weekend, Longoria also took to social media to post a photo of herself in the fitted, floor-length dress. The actor clearly recognized the simple elegance of the style, which is complete with spaghetti straps and a racerback, and sought to let the dress speak for itself. She teamed it with understated jewelry and a slicked-back ponytail, and rounded out the whole look with dramatic, smokey eyes and a subtle lip.

Longoria in the LBD:

Beckham in the LBD:

Since her days as a Spice Girl, Beckham has become synonymous in the fashion vernacular with the little black dress. Though, since coming into her own as a fashion creative, she’s also garnered a reputation as a queen of polished womenswear that strikes a sweet spot between sensual and sensible. Her dresses often look effortlessly elegant without blending into the background, which is perhaps one reason that Longoria chose one of Beckham’s latest styles to wear to the grand event.

The Hollywood actor is a long-time supporter of Beckham’s label, having commissioned the designer to create her wedding gown for her 2016 nuptials Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston in 2016. Though, this particular cutout dress is currently available at Bergdorf Goodman. Find it below, or consider shopping from the selection of other ‘posh’ styles linked as well.

