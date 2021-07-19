Victoria Beckham’s House Is The Only Proof You Need That Home Gyms Can Be Chic

Given that most regular gyms are decked out in garish colors and utilitarian decor, it’s not surprising that home gyms often end up looking the same. Inspiration for truly stylish gyms is few and far between, meaning that the designated areas of private fitness spaces typically end up as a boring afterthought — bland, bulky, and sometimes just plain sad. However, that absolutely doesn’t have to be the case, and there’s no better home gym than Victoria Beckham’s to prove it.

As you can imagine, the fashion designer’s space is incredibly chic — and not at all what you’d expect from a room used primarily to sweat. Beckham revealed the area in a July 16 Instagram slideshow, in which she struck various poses in her Cotswalds home while clad in a lime green workout set from her latest Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection. Yet her background was not one of clunky machines and stark, uncomfortable decor. Rather, it was eclectic, rustic, and cozy — essentially the antithesis of everything the average home gym embodies.

That was in large part thanks to the cool, wood-paneled walls and matching floor, an unexpected element that somehow works perfectly in the unconventional room. In terms of other design elements, the former Spice Girl kept the decor simple: Industrial-looking light fixtures dot the ceiling, a few small plants and candles line the window in front of the treadmill, and next to it hangs what appears to be a black-and-white photograph of Snoop Dogg by Anthony Mandler hanging on the wall.

Not only did the 47-year-old place a firm focus on aesthetics in her home gym, but she emphasized them by keeping the actual workout elements to a minimum and choosing items that blended in. The room featured a black treadmill, a mirror wall, and a large black foam mat, making it easy to miss the fact that it was even a gym at all. Any other tools or equipment seemed to be either nonexistent or hidden well away from view.

Sure, you may not be able to cover an entire room in expensive wood paneling, but that doesn’t mean you can’t emulate the basic idea of Beckham’s impossibly cool home gym yourself. One of the easiest ways of doing so is adding details to the walls — anything from wallpaper to artwork can help take the focus off the more unsightly pieces and make the space seem intentional. If possible, keeping smaller tools and equipment organized and out of sight will go a long way, too. And if that’s not possible, try to buy pieces that work with your decor than against it.

It’s entirely feasible to create an at-home fitness spot that looks just as good as the rest of your living quarters, so don’t just ogle over Beckham’s stylish room without taking action. Armed with these tips, continue scrolling to shop some gym decor inspired by her own to help you get a similar look in your own space.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.