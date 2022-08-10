The Mini Dress Victoria Beckham Says Will Hold You In “In All The Right Places”

During the Fall 2022 ready-to-wear runway season — most notably, in collections by Marc Jacobs and Jacquemus — the color green continuously made an appearance. The hue became a go-to look for designers thanks to its ability to seamlessly pair up with neutrals while also adding a bit of depth to any look. Celebrities have taken note of the shade’s popularity, too, as both Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have incorporated it into their wardrobes. The latest star to confirm their love of the color was Victoria Beckham, who wore a green knit mini dress in an Instagram post on August 9.

As seen in her playful video, the eye-catching gown complemented Beckham’s bronzed skin (she was just on a romantic vacation in the French Riviera with David Beckham and her family). The form-fitting number came straight from the new VB Body Collection, a permanent capsule collection within her eponymous label, Victoria Beckham. The star’s dress, in particular, is made with a stretchy knit fabric designed to flatter the body and hug your curves. It also has a high-neck silhouette that adds a sophisticated touch, so while the length of the dress is short, you’re still properly covered on top. To polish off her ensemble, Beckham slipped into a pair of two-toned pointed-toe pumps.

Green On The Runway

(+) Dominique Charriau/WireImage (+) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs INFO 1/2

Beckham In Green

In her Instagram caption, Beckham gushed over the emerald color in her dress, writing: “This bright green is everything and is super flattering on all skin tones. I hope you love the new pieces as much as I do!” The new collection offers multiple styles in the hue, as well. There’s a one-shoulder top, a scalloped mini dress, and a one-shoulder midi dress.

If you’re inspired by Posh Spice’s chic outfit, you can incorporate emerald into your day-to-day wardrobe, too, by shopping the edit ahead. Get your hands on Beckham’s exact dress, plus a few alternative options from the VB Body Collection. If you’re not ready to fully commit to the color just yet, test out the green trend via accessories.

