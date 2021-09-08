Victoria Beckham has become a style icon ever since her days as Posh Spice. Now, as a formidable fashion designer, Beckham’s not only wearing the trends but also creating the trends. Take, for instance, her fish motif dress that touched on the theme of watercolor-inspired prints. Or, her knack for pairing unexpected color combinations together. In her latest Instagram outfit post, Beckham wore a red dress and yellow heels (both were from her namesake label, of course). The hues, which were reminiscent of McDonald’s signature colors, paired well with each other as they were of similar tones.

Most people wouldn’t think of wearing these colors together, one might opt for a classic black or nude heel, which is why her ensemble is so daringly uncommon and cool. In her Insta story, Beckham emphasized that the Dancer Cami Jersey Dress was the perfect summer dress. Though the number was a vibrant choice for summer, it can also work for fall. The dress is on the longer side, so you can easily swap the heels for knee-high boots and cover up the dress with a transitional jacket. Ideal for fall weddings, too, the dress will pop in photos and is a fiery option to any wardrobe. Overall, Beckham demonstrated that you shouldn’t be afraid to experiment with different color combinations.

Beckham’s exact dress and pumps are thankfully still available to shop if you want her outfit. There is also a black version of the dress while the heels come in fluorescent orange and jade green shades, should you wish to wear another color combination. However, if the red and yellow pairing is growing on you, shop more similar pieces to Beckham’s look ahead. Prepare for the compliments from friends and family because the outfit will be an amazing lewk.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.