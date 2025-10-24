Since bursting on the scene with her 2024 hit “Water,” Tyla’s star has been rising at a truly meteoric speed. And yes, the singer’s melodic hooks and sultry vocals are a main component to her universal appeal, but so are her viral style moments. The South African musician has a penchant for archival fashion and she’s not afraid to show it, as evidenced by her ‘90s-era Chanel corset top worn at the 2025 VMAs and the mini dress from Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2006 collection, which she wore to the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Oh, and let’s not forget the early 2000s black sequined jersey mini dress by John Galliano worn for the 2024 BET Awards. This singer has a type, and her latest music video proves it. Yes, the premiere for her latest single “Chanel” shows Tyla decked out in the brand, including the infamous hula hoop bag from the Spring/Summer 2013 collection.

Why infamous you ask? Well, the bag in question is the largest one made by Chanel — ever. It consists of a robust, 33-inch diameter circular shape and quilted flap bag. Also, apparently it was never really intended for commercial sale, likely due to its impractical size. At the October 2012 show, Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld said of the bag to the Daily Telegraph: "It's for the beach. You need space for the beach towel. And then you can put it into the sand and hang things on it."

Karl Prouse/Getty Images

For the music video, Tyla is seen playfully dancing on top of the controversial bag, while sporting track shorts, a halter top, fur-lined hand warmers, and strappy high-heeled sandals. Her hair is cropped neatly in a cheekbone-grazing bob with long wispy bangs. Indeed, the bag is not an ideal everyday carrier, but it makes for a great dancing partner, no?