A golden hour glow that mimics the sunsets everyone shares on the ‘gram is a quintessential summertime makeup look. But there’s a fine line between a radiant complexion and a greasy one, and the latter is a common seasonal struggle. (Thank you, humidity-induced sweat!) The stakes are even higher when you want your look to hold up for the entirety of an event in high temps, especially when it involves a red carpet. However, Tyla’s 2024 BET Awards makeup has cracked the code, and can serve as the blueprint for the entirely of the season.

“For the red carpet, I wanted skin-perfecting minimal makeup,” the singer’s makeup artist, Matthew Fishman tells TZR exclusively. “She is a glowy angel, so enhancing her natural features is always my go-to.” In addition to a radiant base, this equation included sharp winged linter and a defined nude lip.

When doing a minimal, natural-finish look, skin prep is paramount. By hydrating your complexion you not only create a smooth base for better makeup application, you’ll also be able to use less product. “I always make sure to properly prep my clients’ skin before glam to ensure it lasts,” Fishman says, noting that he used Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Gel Cream on the South African singer.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

To perfect Tyla’s complexion, Fishman opted for Charlotte Tilbury’s Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick, a skin care-infused formula that offers lightweight coverage with a radiant finish. “Since it’s so smooth, you can glide the foundation on your face starting at the center and blend it outwards using a complexion brush, he says. A soft contour, highlight, and powder was also used to further enhance her glow. “I love using makeup with skin care in it because it ensures the skin is hydrated, even in the warmer months, so that [the product] feels weightless on the skin,” Fishman adds.

Once Tyla’s glowing complexion was fully realized, Fishman defined her eyes with a sharp yet subtle wing using Charlotte Tilbury’s Feline Flick in Panther, and tied the look together with a dimensional glossy nude lip. The singer’s combo of the night consisted of Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat Liner in Pillow Talk Intense and Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm in Medium To Deep.

Of course, how you get ready sets the tone for the night ahead. “The vibes for the BET Awards are so fun,” Fishman says. “We usually have Ampaiano playing in the background and just focused on having fun during the glam process.” And the good vibes continued throughout the event, with Tyla nailing her performance and taking home the awards for Best New Artist and Best International Act.

Shop The Key Products Used For Tyla’s Makeup Look