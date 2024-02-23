For Tracee Ellis Ross, the creative outfits and editorial hairstyles don’t get put away after Fashion Month has come to an end. Many celebrities use multi-city blocks of runway shows to flex their aesthetic muscles, but their idea of a big beauty moment is more like Ross’ everyday look. That said, there are still those big events that inspire even her to go the extra mile, like the wet curls Ross wore to the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 show, part of Milan Fashion Week. February was full of sleek hairstyles from Ross — her slicked-down bun, paired with long almond nails, was especially exciting — but this new take on the celeb-favorite wet look is simply on another level.

Wearing styled, “damp” hair is a go-to move for plenty of self-expressive A-listers, but Ross’ version at the Prada show sets hers apart. First of all, there’s the fact that the glazing gel products used all emphasize her curl type, shape and structure — oftentimes with this style, hair intentionally looks combed-through instead, like the wearer is fresh from the shower. There’s also her sweet side-part, with curls matted to her forehead to simulate the look of bangs. It makes the entire style feel a little retro, an effect only amplified by her crisp white blouse collar.

The wet look really had its time in the sun through the late 2010s, during which it was a favorite style of stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna. In recent years, though, Ross, along with fellow celebrities like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Garner, are infusing the trend with new life thanks to the incorporation of different textures and hair placements. In fact, Ross has worn the wet look plenty of times in the past, making it much easier to see how her Prada show hairstyle is unique. It really is all wrapped up in her part and bangs placement — it makes it looks like her curls simply got damp, rather than playing off a just-emerged-from-the-water feel.

Ross with a wet look hairstyle in 2019. Andrew Toth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With Paris Fashion Week — and the final push of awards season — right around the corner, just know Ross surely has plenty else planned.