No one’s ever questioned Jennifer Garner’s ability to stop traffic with a killer head-to-toe look, but her latest sighting for a taping of The Late Show is a nice reminder anyway. In a bejeweled strapless gown and smoky eye makeup, Garner looks ready for an exciting night out, but it’s her subtle yet legitimately transformative new haircut that’s really worth spotlighting. Just weeks ago, the actor’s shiny brunette hair past her shoulders, a short-medium length cut with plenty of versatility. Jennifer Garner’s side-part bob haircut, spotted outside of Stephen Colbert’s studio, though, reveals a recent, rather significant trim — and one of her coolest hairstyles ever.

Garner’s fresh bob is the real story here, though the haircut seemed to only lop off a few inches total. But with short haircuts, even an inch or two can make all the difference. In Garner’s case, transitioning to a true shoulder-clearing bob adds edge and extra sophistication, heightened by her deep side part and the gently layered effect it creates. A favorite celebrity style to pair with sultry gowns and plunging tops, Garner’s low-key take on damp-looking waves proves exactly why it’s such a go-to in the first place. Presumably created by celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who’s even cut her hair on-camera in the past, Garner’s bob still manages to retain plenty of movement and body in spite of any gels or pomades used.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

It makes sense that the star might want a refreshing trim now, too. Garner’s currently making her way through a whirlwind of a work schedule, emerging from the late-night show taping in an entirely different outfit — same incredible hairstyle, though — to head to a screening and panel for Apple TV’s The Last Thing He Told Me, her new thriller series.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

If Garner’s outstanding press tour looks demonstrate anything, it’s the power of a trim. A transformative haircut doesn’t always mean a dramatic chop — sometimes, an inch or two can make an even bigger difference.