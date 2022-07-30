When it comes to everyday baubles, celebrities have a few obvious go-to brands, which can easily be identified thanks to that specific brand’s signature design aesthetics. These names might include Jennifer Fisher, Bea Bongiasca, and Mateo. However, there are also under-the-radar labels that lure the eye for its own distinct look. One such name is Berlin-based jewelry brand Uncommon Matters, to which Tracee Ellis Ross has become something of a loyalist to.

The actor and self-proclaimed fashion addict has posted photos of herself wearing several of its chunky and abstract styles over the past year. “She is such a style icon, and I love how she wears our pieces,” Uncommon Matters founder Amélie Riech tells TZR in an email. Aside from Ross, her celebrity clientele is abundant and boasts A-list names like Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Shay Mitchell, and Camila McConaughey.

A former jewelry consultant for Paco Rabanne and Christofle, Riech originally founded Uncommon Matters in 2009 as a platform for her personal artistic endeavors, namely limited edition and unique sculptural pieces for exhibition. Her avant-garde creations of lacquered wood, stone, sterling silver, and vermeil eventually found a following, both in galleries and boutiques. The marrow of the brand’s ethos has been thoughtful design, savoir-faire, and supreme craftsmanship.

Riech’s creations ostensibly came into the spotlight, that is American celebrity culture, within some months of the pandemic. However, Ross seems to only have recently discovered them — since the start of summer, she’s shared a handful of photos on Instagram that show her wearing them while all dolled up for outings in the United Kingdom (where her beauty brand, Pattern, just launched) and elsewhere in Europe. In them, she’s proven to be a zealous fashion repeater — a characteristic that’s seemingly at the core of her own ethos — as she’s flaunted UM’s donut-shaped, Large Stratus Hoops (pictured below) at least three times. “If a princess can wear things more than once, so can a person. My litmus test ... to justify spending money is if you’re going to get good use of it. You want to wear it a lot. I repeat stuff all the time,” Ross told The Wall Street Journal in 2019.

Indeed, Riech’s pieces are perfect for those looking to make a bold statement through jewelry that also maintains notes of versatility, as you can wear them with leggings and a T-shirt as instinctively as you can with more polished dresses, midi skirts, and trousers. Find TZR’s favorite Uncommon Matters picks, along with a Ross-approved favorite, ahead.

