The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway and as per usual, there is no shortage of stunning red carpet moments. The annual event takes place in the South of France and as it's typically held in May, kicks off the summer season with a bang. Not only is the locale a Mediterranean dream, but the celebrity guests take the opportunity to show off their most elegant looks as they celebrate the best of the best in filmmaking. Viola Davis’ afro hairstyle was certainly a standout look from the festival this week, amplifying her golden goddess ensemble and helping her embody the absolute queen that she is.

At last night’s premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Davis walked the Cannes carpet alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, in a billowing, off-the-shoulder yellow gown by Alexander McQueen. Davis’ stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the star all dolled up and posing on a balcony overlooking the water with the caption, “A quiet moment before…”

Davis’s hair was styled in a gorgeous afro courtesy of her hairstylist Jamika Wilson. On one side of her hair, Davis has a brightly colored accessory that looks almost like a bird of paradise flower. The orange, red, and yellow tones in the adornment perfectly complement her gown as well as her reddish-brown nail color. The Academy-Award winner’s makeup, which featured glowing skin, bold eyeliner, and dramatic lashes, was done by makeup artist Autumn Moultrie.

Viola Davis is nothing short of a hair chameleon. In the past month alone, she’s sported a sleek bob with bangs and a soft, wavy look. She also effortlessly embodied Michelle Obama for her role in the new Showtime drama series, The First Lady, wearing a variety of hairstyles inspired by the former First Lady (including a shoulder-length blowout and bouncy curls). Despite her many transformations, it seems that her preferred styles involve embracing her natural texture, whether she’s wearing a gorgeous afro on the Cannes red carpet or other various curly styles.

Hopefully, Davis will continue to make more appearances at this year’s festival, because she clearly understood the assignment.