Tiffany Haddish’s Hairstylist Reveals The Secret To Styling Her Pixie Cut

It seems like only yesterday that Tiffany Haddish shaved her hair off, but it’s actually been a minute. In the two years since, the actor and comedian has embraced her buzzcut which eventually grew out into a chic pixie (and along the way, she also sported a number of gorgeous wigs and extensions). Now, Tiffany Haddish’s blonde pixie cut has become her signature, and she played up the look for the premiere of her new movie, Easter Sunday.

“I just want to give it up to my Team!” Haddish wrote in an Instagram post, tagging her glam team. In the photos, the star is wearing a golden spaghetti strap dress by Jonathan Simkhai as well as an almost impossibly glowy makeup look and her blonde pixie styled with subtle volume. “Y’all not only make me Look Good, but y’all make me feel Good too! That is so important to feel Good. I really Love working with y’all it’s always positive energy and truth from what I can tell and I love y’all for that.”

Haddish’s hairstylist, Ray Christopher, revealed how he creates the perfect texture in her pixie. “Short hair can be tricky, especially in this color,” Christopher shared in an Instagram caption. “With hair this light and straight you don’t need much heat. (TURN THEM IRONS DOWN ). Style Using a warm baby flat iron adding about 10 to 12 curls at the top of her head, finishing the style after that is easy because it’s more so just ‘claw comb’ manipulation and product.”

Thanks to makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, Haddish’s makeup look was every bit as warm and radiant as her dress. To create a glowy complexion, he used Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, a skin care-makeup hybrid that gives the skin a lit-from-within glow. On Haddish’s body, Casillas used TikTok’s favorite illuminating primer, the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in shade seven, followed by Melt Cosmetics SexFoil Liquid Highlighter in the shade Nova.

Ahead, check out the products that Casillas used to get Haddish’s gorgeous red carpet glow.

