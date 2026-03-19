Some people look right at home in a fun beauty moment, and Tia Mowry is one of them. While many celebs (understandably) default to pared-back, neutral makeup and a trusty repertoire of hairstyles, the Sister, Sister star is never afraid to experiment with bold colors and intricate hairstyles. And for good reason: She always knocks them out of the park. That includes her latest outing, where she donned perfectly frosted smoky lids — and gave a masterclass in wearing 2026 color cosmetics trends in the process.

For the Jhpiego Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala, held March 18 in Los Angeles, the 4U by Tia founder went for an “edgy sophisticated” vibe, wearing smoky, cool-toned eyeshadow. The look appeared to consist of a taupe base topped with a glittery gunmetal, with a diffused black in the outer corners. Her bottom and top lashes, lined in black, were smudged out to create that perfect smoky effect.

Mowry kept the rest of the makeup relatively simple — but still on that cool-toned wavelength — with brown-based, pinky nude lips and matching blush. The sultry look hit on a few 2026 trends, including smoky eyes, cool tones, and the return of glitter (particularly of the frosty variety).

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And the makeup wasn’t the only notable aspect of the glam. For hair, Mowry opted for a high ponytail with a super slicked-back front and thick, two-strand twisted lengths. On the left side of the head, two perfectly-parted flat twists fed into the pony, adding chic (and slightly unexpected) visual interest.