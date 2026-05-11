After the whirlwind year that Teyana Taylor had (she starred in the Oscar Best Picture winner, One Battle After Another), you can count on her to show up to a public appearance looking impeccable — she always does. This weekend was no different when the actor was spotted arriving at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 10 to close out the last day of the weekend-long Netflix is A Joke Fest with The Roast of Kevin Hart. Taylor arrived ready with both her printout of one-liners and her killer slip dress for the roast which aired live on the streamer.

Before taking the stage, the Academy Award nominee stepped out of her trailer offering a preview of her show-stopping outfit. She wore a satin brown silhouette from Milan-based brand The Attico. The adjustable, spaghetti strap dress featured an asymmetric hem with coordinating see-through lace panels that gave the look an effortless edge. She kept accessories minimal, letting the dress, her ankle-strap sandals, and her perfectly curly hair be the main focus.

In a room with no shortage of Hollywood A-listers, like Jennifer Lopez, Chelsea Handler, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish, Taylor still found a way to stand out. Whether she’s at the Met Gala wearing a custom silver fringed Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann number or in an off-duty street style ensemble over the weekend, she’s found a way to keep herself in the high-fashion conversation.

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In a year where she’s already taken on some of Hollywood’s biggest red carpets and award shows, last night was just another reason to love Taylor.