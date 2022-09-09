The nonstop glamour train that is the Venice Film Festival continues to chug along, with Hollywood’s biggest stars seemingly paying a game of one-upmanship when it comes to their red carpet looks. So far, noteworthy moments have included Florence Pugh’s sleek bob and glittering gown, Sydney Sweeney and Mauda Apatow of Euphoria matching in head-to-toe Armani, and Jodie Turner-Smith’s jaw-dropping green eyeshadow — and that’s just scratching the surface. Now, Tessa Thompson’s blonde hair with bangs may just take the cake as the most memorable red carpet transformation at Venice this year.

It was only a few days ago that the actor appeared at the festival’s premiere of Don’t Worry, Darling in her recently-dyed red hair, which was styled into a sleek and sculptural updo courtesy of Bjorn Krischker. She previously attended a screening of The Listener wearing a soft oyster Armani Privé gown layered over a black sequined skirt piece with a diamond pavé chain link necklace, which she also used as a high-fashion hair-tie for her slicked-back curls.

But at last night’s premiere of Blonde, Thompson debuted a brand new hair look that was decidedly on-theme. The film stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and pays homage to the icon’s trademark look with its one-word title — which it seems like Thompson was trying to emulate with her sleek bob and blunt bangs.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The star promptly shut down the red carpet when she arrived in a black fishnet ensemble with crystal embellishments. Given that her outfit has a hood, it’s a bit difficult to get the full picture of her stunning hair moment, but luckily her hairstylist Peter Lux shared an up-close look on Instagram. In the black and white clip, Lux is seen cutting the wig he used on Thompson into a blunt, chin-length bob. The wig’s bangs almost reach the mannequin’s eyes, but on the red carpet, they fall about an inch above Thompson’s eyebrows.

To complement her striking hairstyle, makeup artist Lila Guéant used Armani Beauty to give Thompson a soft smokey eye with shimmering gold eyeshadow and a glossy, rust-colored lip.

The star looked positively regal and proved, yet again, that she’s the ultimate hair chameleon.