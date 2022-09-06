Florence Pugh knows a thing or two about making an entrance. The Don’t Worry, Darling actor’s red carpet appearance was arguably the most anticipated sighting of the 79th annual Venice Film Festival, and Pugh’s glittering, night sky-inspired look proved worth waiting for. Between her Old Hollywood side part, petal-pink Valentino lipstick, and storybook-style gown, Pugh looks equally like a romantic heroine and the fairy godmother who helps her out along the way. Florence Pugh’s Venice Film Festival appearance may have been woefully abbreviated, but the star still managed to generate enough effortless fall beauty inspiration to last a full season and maybe beyond.

Pugh’s time in Venice began with a bang. Though media and fans knew the actor would be skipping the Don’t Worry, Darling press conference — her team cited conflicting flight times — and other engagements outside of the film premiere, Pugh touched down ready to go in a monochromatic purple suit set, and her grandmother on her arm. Later that evening, Pugh reemerged in her show-stopping premiere gown but kept the same date — her beloved Granzo Pat walked the red carpet with her. Fresh-faced and glowing, Pugh’s Venice look instantly became one of her all-time best.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the all-eyes-on-her moment, Pugh worked with a team of familiar faces. Celebrity makeup artist Alex Babsky — he works with other stars like Tessa Thompson, Simone Ashley, and Pugh’s Don’t Worry Darling co-star Gemma Chan — used a full face of Valentino makeup for the luminous, dewy look. For a seamless base in the harsh daylight, Babsky used the Very Valentino Foundation before bronzing her bone structure and eyelids. In a press release, Babsky explains he was after a “vintage” shape for Pugh’s eyeliner, which he then smudged out and softened through blending with a brush, then fluffed up Pugh’s naturally-full brows. That delicate pink lip shade comes courtesy of the Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick in 108A. “It added the perfect amount of polish to her look without becoming a focal statement,” he says.

Pugh’s choppy, highly-versatile bob got the Grace Kelly treatment from celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux, who curled the ends under and flipped her bangs out for a vintage silhouette. The gelled part’s contrast with the sharp flip adds so much shape to the timeless bob, nearly following the gentle flick of Pugh’s eyeliner.

The combination of Pugh’s moody yet ethereal color palette, sharp beauty lines, and continued love for her septum ring make the star a perfect avatar for this fall’s newest aesthetic: dark fairytale. Beloved by TikTok teens and celebrities alike, the trend involves cottagecore’s most popular motifs but with a pinch of magic and lots of drama.