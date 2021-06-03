Tessa Thompson's 5-Second Styling Hack Will Change Up Your Whole Outfit

Fashion writers have long waxed poetic about the best and most fashion-forward ways to tuck your top into your bottoms. Queer Eye’s Tan France introduced the unflappable French tuck a few years ago. And, of course, the all-around tuck has always been a foolproof styling hack that fashion connoisseurs love to pull out of the handbook. Both of these methods certainly are tried-and-true ways to zhuzh up your looks, but for those who feel like they don’t pack the sartorial punch you’re searching for, try the half-tuck. Tessa Thompson just showed everyone how easy it is to pull off this particular look, too.

The half-tuck, as the name suggests, is when you tuck only half of your blouse into your pants and leave the rest of your top to hang freely. The versatile style move is best done with a button-down shirt or flannel and is a reliable way to level up your outfit. On June 2, Thompson paired her blue and white striped button-down with a pair of geometric patterned jeans and chunky platform mules. With her oversized blouse buttoned halfway and one tail loosely hanging over her bottoms, Thompson’s style maneuver was an ingenious way to add another statement to her already bold look. The Thor: Ragnarok star’s experimental fashion choices didn’t stop with her half-tucked top, though. For her accessories, Thompson leaned into a maximalist vibe with bright orange sunnies, and she layered three chokers around her neck.

Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID

The half-in-half-out look is quite intuitive to replicate: simply button only a few of your blouse’s closures, tuck in whichever side you’d like into your bottoms, and violà, you're done! For those who feel thoroughly inspired by Thompson’s eclectic outfit, you can mix and match a few printed pieces to create your own statement ensemble. If you’d like to try a more minimalist approach, the half-tuck method leaves you ample room to do so. Pair a button-down, either in white or a solid light blue color, with jeans or dark trousers for a more professional aesthetic. To get started on the go-to hack amongst fashion girls, shop similar items to Thompson’s pieces, below.

