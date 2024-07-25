Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

You needn’t be clued into the rules of tennis to know the name Coco Gauff. At just 20 years old, the renowned athlete is making history. At the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, she’s the first tennis player (and the youngest American) ever to be a U.S. flag bearer — at her Olympics debut, no less. Currently holding the spot as the no. 2 singles player in the world, Gauff has also become something of a fashion star, typically decked out in a sporty New Balance outfit (basketball player Cameron Brink even drew inspiration from one of her recent all-white looks). And lately, Gauff has been flexing her sartorial muscles off the courts, too.

This summer, Gauff teamed up with American Eagle, a retailer she’s been shopping at since high school, on its new fall campaign, Live Your Life, which launched on July 25. “We felt like it was a good time to come together and do something based on my style,” the athlete tells TZR over Zoom. “I feel like a lot of people know who I am on the court, naturally from watching me play, but maybe not so much off the court. So I feel like it was a good opportunity to showcase that.”

Gauff also tried her hand at designing by working with the brand on her first-ever fashion collaboration, Coco Gauff x American Eagle, which will drop on August 15. The looks she helped create reflect her personal style, which she describes as equal parts cute and comfortable, with plenty of streetwear influences. For starters, the line boasts a denim crop top — a silhouette the player constantly reaches for in her closet. “It’s a funny thing with my friends because they’re like, ‘One thing about Coco is she’s going to have her stomach out,’” she laughs. Naturally, she also couldn’t help but include a tennis-inspired piece in the capsule via a pleated jean skirt to complement the aforementioned top.

Understandably, Gauff’s busy schedule plays a major role in her fashion choices. “I'm generally always on the road; most recently, I was in Europe for three months,” she says. “You obviously can't pack three months [worth] of outfits as if you're on vacation for a week, so I try to bring things that can be mixed and matched.”

When she’s out of town, Gauff prefers not to wear an outfit twice. Thus, she’ll typically toss three pairs of slouchy jeans (her go-to fit) into her suitcase, as well as a few crop tops and baggy shirts. “Accessories are really important because they make an outfit unique,” the athlete adds. Though she usually gravitates toward silver jewelry, Gauff has been experimenting with gold pieces lately. (Chunky rings, specifically, are a favorite of hers.)

Ahead, peruse through the looks needed to pull off Gauff’s casual yet cool off-duty outfit formula.