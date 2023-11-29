Taylor Swift, master of the elements. Since her global Eras Tour began back in March 2023, compilations of Swift’s uncanny ability to command her surroundings — planes, lighting, and show-unrelated fireworks to name just a few — have gone viral. This latest trick, though, is impressive even for her. Famously, Swift is always down to perform even through extreme weather. She’ll shimmy around in a Nor’easter and play her guitar in the sweltering heat, leaving her costumes soaked and her sleek blowouts ruined. But one thing that never seems to budge? Swift’s waterproof makeup, which manages to stay in tact even through blustery rain and presumably a ton of dance-induced sweat. Fans first noticed her impenetrable red lipstick during her concert film’s theatric run, but the “Snow On The Beach” singer’s latest Instagram carousel is igniting a whole new wave of interest — and straight-up fascination.

In the photo, taken at one of Swift’s tour dates in Brazil, shows the star on her knees during the emotionally-charged Folklore portion of the show. She’s absolutely drenched in rain, but her pink eyeshadow, cat-shaped eyeliner, and signature red lipstick look daisy-fresh and just-applied. Her weatherproof makeup isn’t a one-off fluke — Swift performed rain shows in Nashville, TN as well as Foxborough, MA so far on the Eras Tour, and she finished each with her laser-precise lipstick still perfectly in place.

Naturally, avowed and casual fans alike were impressed. Personally, it’s hard to get lipstick to hang around through a single glass of wine, much less a torrential downpour in a sub-tropical climate. Everyone’s wondering what makeup Swift wears on-stage exactly — but her look is actually more attainable than you’d think. Though her exact product picks from The Eras Tour haven’t been confirmed by anyone in her camp, recent red carpet breakdowns offer some insight. Most recently, Swift’s been working with the legendary Dame Pat McGrath, who created a custom “Taylor-Made” makeup kit based on the singer-songwriter’s preferred cosmetic style. McGrath’s been a mainstay all through Swift’s Midnights era, and even starred in the music video for “Bejeweled.”

Compare the Pat McGrath lipstick Swift wears in the video to her on-stage shade — a pretty spot-on matchup, right?

Part of what makes McGrath’s items so convincing as her on-stage option is the fact that Swift’s go-to shade, Elson, is available as both a traditional twist-up and a liquid lipstick. The latter, of course, is considered the gold standard of budge-proof lip products in general. In fact, many think that she’s wearing that same liquid-based color to all those Kansas City Chiefs games. Bad news for fans, though — it’s always sold out online.

The same principle applies to the other pieces in McGrath’s Taylor-Made collection. The sparkly shades in the featured Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction eyeshadow palette sure looks like the tawnies and bronzes she wears on-stage and out on date nights with Travis Kelce.

It’s kind of mind-blowing that Swift’s never officially collaborated on an original shade of red lipstick, but McGrath’s beloved formulas and all-knowing expertise sure gets the job done. In fact, there’s only one time when her color seemed to budge — when spending time with Kelce.

