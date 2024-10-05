A large portion of Ariana Grande’s devoted fanbase (a.k.a. the Arianators) have grown up alongside the 31-year-old. They’ve supported the multi-hyphenate through numerous iconic eras, including a stint on Broadway, a few Nickelodeon shows, an award-winning music streak, and most recently, the birth of her film career with Wicked. What’s more, for every major career move, Grande’s maintained her icon status on the style front, too. Over the years, she’s garnered as many sartorial eras as some A-listers do in an entire lifetime, and according to her nonstop style evolution, Grande’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Even though her career began on Broadway in 2008, Grande maintained a relatively low profile until 2010, when her Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious premiered. Much like her character, Sam Cat, Grande primarily wore flirty mini dresses with sky-high pumps — see the black Jovani mini she wore to the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. Around 2014, once her solo music career took off, she entered her cat-ears era and wore the divisive headband everywhere: on tour, to award shows, date nights, and even grocery shopping. In May 2016, Grande released her third studio album, Dangerous Woman, her style took an edgy turn to complement the record’s sensual aura — think lace corsets, bandeau tops, and chokers galore.

Between 2018 and 2021, Grande experimented with various contrasting looks — oversized sweatshirts during the thank u, next rollout, puff sleeves and baby doll dresses for sweetener, and retro-inspired monochrome moments for positions (to name a few). But by 2022, she finally landed on her current space-age meets ultra-feminine aesthetic just in time for Wicked, which hits theaters on November 22, 2024. While you await what’s sure to be a stellar press tour for Wicked, appreciate the looks that got Grande here by scrolling through her style evolution below.

Fantastic Mr. Fox Premiere, 2009

A few months before the first episode of Victorious premiered on Nickelodeon, Grande arrived at a Fantastic Mr. Fox premiere in a cool-toned green dress topped in a satin sheen. She accessorized with matching kitten heels and a studded clutch.

Put Your Hearts Up Promo, 2011

Grande’s debut single was “Put Your Hearts Up,” which released in December 2011. She celebrated the song’s drop in Times Square dressed in a striped pink mini dress and ankle-strap tan pumps.

Billboard Music Awards, 2013

A few months before her first album, Yours Truly dropped, Grande started to establish the record’s signature aesthetic. At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, the “Break Free” singer styled a flirty black dress and matching sky-high pumps from Saint Laurent — two essentials in the first of her many musical eras.

Jingle Ball, 2014

Once she released her second studio album, My Everything, which features hits like “One Last Time” and “Problem” (just to name a few), Grande welcomed sultrier staples into her on- and off-stage rotation, including, her iconic cat ear headbands. While performing at the Jingle Bell Ball in 2014, the star paired a micro-mini skirt with a matching crop top, pumps, and white cat ears.

Grammy Awards, 2016

By 2016, Grande and her trademark ponytail were practically synonymous with one another. She sported the then-ombré hairdo at the 2016 Grammy Awards alongside a red Romona Keveza Spring 2016 gown and monochromatic Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

MTV Video Music Awards, 2016

Grande’s affinity for crop tops has spanned decades, as seen at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards when she arrived in an off-the-shoulder lace bandeau top and high-waisted trousers. Extra points for her ‘90s-inspired choker necklace.

American Music Awards, 2016

Grande’s ponytail reached new heights (and lengths) at the 2016 American Music Awards next to white Alexander McQueen trousers and a semi-sheer bustier.

Met Gala, 2018

Believe it or not, Grande made her highly-anticipated Met Gala debut in 2018 — eight years after she first burst onto the scene. For her first Met ball, she commissioned Vera Wang to create a voluminous strapless ballgown and a matching floor-length hair bow. She paid homage to the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination theme as her gown was covered in imagery from the Sistine Chapel.

Out In NYC, 2018

In 2018, Grande was rarely spotted in anything other an oversized sweatshirt and thigh-high boots. While out in NYC with her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the singer was snapped by the paparazzi in a yellow hoodie, Giuseppe Zanotti suede platform boots, and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.

Billboard Women In Music Event, 2018

At the Billboard Women In Music event, Grande accepted an award in an ethereal bubble dress from Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 next to lavender Le Silla boots.

Coachella, 2019

Grande headlined at Coachella in a custom ensemble from celeb-approved designer, Michael Ngo. Each violet piece was covered in a warm-toned satin sheen, including a cutout bra, a puff-sleeve bolero, a mini skirt, and matching thigh-high boots.

Grammy Awards, 2020

Grande skipped the Grammy Awards every year from 2017 to 2020. However, in January 2020, she made the grandest of returns in a cloud-like gray tulle Giambattista Valli gown.

The Voice, 2021

As proven by her viral “thank u, next” music video (IYKYK), Grande loves paying homage to iconic movie characters. In 2021, while filming an episode of The Voice, she channeled Jennifer Garner’s 13 Going On 30 character, Jenna Rink in a Y2K mini dress, sky-high blue platform heels, and a spiky hairdo.

r.e.m. Beauty Event, 2022

No matter how jam-packed her schedule gets, Grande will never miss a fête for her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty event. In 2022, she turned heads in a monochromatic Valentino mini dress, coordinating tights, and platform pumps all in neon pink.

Mariah Carey Christmas Concert, 2023

Before surprising fans with a performance during Mariah Carey’s Christmas show, Grande posed for a quick photo-op in a festive Mirror Palais mini dress and Maison Margiela Tabi pumps, both in ruby red.

Wicked Set, 2024

As soon as filming wrapped on Wicked, Grande began to method dress like her character Glinda. In February 2024, she channeled the Good Witch’s penchant for pink in a bubblegum ruffled gown from Balenciaga Fall 2023 and bow-embellished Valentino pumps.

Saturday Night Live, 2024

The day after her seventh studio album eternal sunshine dropped, Grande starred as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest. She sang the chart-topping hit, “imperfect for you” in a nude Vera Wang Haute Couture 2023 gown.

Oscars, 2024

To present an Oscar at the Academy Awards, Grande joined her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo on-stage in a Glinda-inspired pastel pink gown from Giambattista Valli Couture Spring 2023 and a billowing topper.

Met Gala, 2024

In honor of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête, Grande arrived at her second Met Gala in a custom “Mother of Pearl”-inspired Loewe gown and diamond drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Once all the stars ascended the iconic Met staircase, Grande welcomed them with a top-tier performance inside the museum. She stunned in a corseted semi-sheer gown from the headline-making Maison Margiela Spring 2024 Couture show (you know the one). Tabi pumps rounded out her performance attire.

Paris Olympics, 2024

Thanks to Grande and company, the Paris Olympics opening ceremony was a stylish soirée. She was a vision in an Audrey Hepburn-esque drop-waist Thom Browne dress, matching pointy pumps, and a long hair bow.

Wicked Press Conference, 2024

At a press conference for Wicked on September 27, Grande swapped her Glindacore pink for a silver velour dress and mesh heels, both courtesy of Loewe.