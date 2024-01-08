The 81st Golden Globes may be over, but the red carpet looks still have the internet buzzing. Glitz and glamour are to be expected at any celebrity-stacked award show. And naturally, Taylor Swift delivered tenfold. Moments before the show began, the singer hit the carpet in a custom green sequin Gucci gown. While Swift is known to shimmer, this look was a whole other level for the “Bejeweled” singer – a new era, if you will. Instead of her signature red lip, she sported a rosy nude shade and styled her hair in simple golden waves. But the biggest beauty switch-up was Swift’s almond-shaped long nails painted a glittery nude polish.

While Swift regularly experiments with nail colors, from deep vampy oxblood to slime green, there’s one territory the “Cruel Summer” singer doesn’t often venture into — long nails. In addition to the surprising shape, the polish shade was also new for the star. Instead of a nude base, her nails are seemingly bare and coated with silver glitter. This delivered a diamond-like sparkle that was subtle yet eye-catching. But beyond its appeal, the dazzling manicure also proved to be an ideal match for her high-shine gown.

(+) MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images (+) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Arriving moments before the carpet closes is one of the best ways to make a statement. Swift has never been one to shy away from sparkle, and the Golden Globes are the perfect place for her (and her nails) to shine.

In true Swiftie fashion, every move (and outfit) the singer makes begs the question: is she sending fans an Easter egg? While some may argue her green gown is Reputation-coded, one thing is for certain: Swift can make the whole room, or in this case a red carpet, shimmer.