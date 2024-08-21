When Taylor Swift releases a music video, the Swifties always expect a Hollywood-level production, complete with cinematic storylines, designer costumes, Oscar-worthy sets, and perhaps even a celebrity cameo. For her “Fortnight” music video — her first single off of The Tortured Poets Society — Swift and Post Malone portrayed ex-lovers in a period-inspired black-and-white story, which quickly garnered over 10 million views. However, when it came time to drop another film for The Tortured Poets Society, the multi-hyphenate took a stripped-down approach. For her “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video, Swift styled rehearsal-ready athleisure outfits in behind-the-scenes moments from her Eras Tour prep.

On August 20, in the middle of her final Eras Tour performance in London, Swift surprised her 90,000 fans by projecting “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” inside the iconic Wembley Stadium. The nearly four-minute long clip showcased parts of Swift’s everyday life, including never-before-seen Eras Tour secrets (like where she lands after her viral dive) and most notably, clips from her intense rehearsal process. While singing along to lyrics like “I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday every day,” Swift ditched one workout set for the next, most of which featured dance-friendly mini skirts — one of the A-lister’s street style staples. In one close-up, the Grammy winner posed in a plum high-waisted skirt from Popflex Active, her go-to label for off-duty attire. She paired the skort with a taupe crop top and metallic silver heels.

Then, in a seamless transition, Swift appeared in another flowy skirt from the L.A.-based athleisure brand. It was the same lavender tulle mini that she wore while playing pickleball with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce back in April (you know the one). This time, she continued the monochromatic theme with the coordinating corset bra also in lavender, as well as distressed Golden Goose sneakers. Her mini skirt streak didn’t stop there. Next to her longtime background dancers, Swift stood out in a scalloped tennis skirt in cool-toned tan from Kansas-based label, WISKII Active. A white cropped tank and custom Christian Louboutin ankle boots rounded out her OOTD.

Toward the end of the music video, Swift swapped her activewear for a slightly more elevated ensemble straight out of her everyday rotation. Instead of another mini skirt, the star chose a gray denim mini dress also from WISKII Active topped in a grungey light wash. The top was embellished with an elongated zipper while the skirt flared out at the hem above built-in shorts. She added just a touch of shimmer via a gold pendant necklace courtesy of L.A.-based artisans, Awe Inspired and matching dangly earrings.

In case you haven’t sang along to Swift’s newest music video yet, here’s your sign to get on that. Once you’re finished, come back here and shop her exact athleisure numbers via the curated edit below.