If you were to ask a room full of fitness enthusiasts their go-to workout, the answers would no doubt be all over the place. Some could be regulars at their local Barry’s or Orangetheory studio (both offer vigorous HIIT classes), whereas others may rack up miles running around town. Preferences aside, there is one thing everyone can collectively agree on: A cute, high-performance outfit is key to a feel-good sweat session. And much like every other category in the fashion industry, there are plenty of emerging workout clothing brands to turn to for your exercise regimen.

One such label is Fanka, which was born in 2022. Though it’s new to the fitness scene, the brand is making major waves, in large part due to a recent sighting on Katie Holmes. Last July in New York City, the Dawson’s Creek alum was snapped wearing Fanka’s signature Body Sculpt Leggings. “They offer high compression through Fanka’s PowerLift technology, providing a flattering shaping effect while also supporting the knee and muscles through the PowerLift sport lines positioned across the fabric,” Lexie Chan, regional director of operations at Fanka, tells TZR about the game-changing bottoms. “This high compression fabric also supports muscle recovery by more quickly relieving soreness,” she adds. Needless to say, if you’re a bona fide athlete, this up-and-coming brand is worth adding to your workout arsenal.

Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

Another activewear brand gaining traction is FORM, founded by fitness gurus Sami Clarke and Sami Spalter (aka, the Samis). They first launched the company as a workout platform in 2021, offering a strength program courtesy of Clarke. “We started to notice that the number one question asked in every Instagram video was ‘What are you wearing?’” Clarke tells TZR. This inspired the power duo to introduce apparel in summer 2023, which they describe as supportive and functional while still appearing sexy and stylish.

Eager to discover more of the industry’s emerging activewear labels? If yes, keep scrolling ahead. Your sweaty workouts are about to get much more fashion-forward.

FORM

“Shoppers [today] are looking for activewear that is soft yet compressive, suitable for workouts, and comfortable enough to wear all day,” Spalter explains. As such, they made sure to focus on versatile styles that can easily pair with your off-duty staples — for instance, team one of the athletic miniskirts or biker shorts with a white button-down and loafers. And though it’s been less than a year since the workout line’s inception, the business partners are already hearing positive feedback from customers. “They are loving our neutral color schemes and craving more unique bras in each collection,” Spalter says.

Bandit Running

Introduced in October 2020 by brothers Tim and Nick West, Bandit Running is a Brooklyn-based community-driven label, as it touts itself. The brand has grown exponentially thanks to the ongoing support of fervent New York runners from various clubs in the city. Though they launched with a performance sock (first tested by said athletes), Bandit Running now carries everything needed for jogs, from scoop-neck bras to training shorts. And keep in mind: Even if you’re not a runner, you can still step out in these wear-with-anything sporty styles.

Monday Body

When it comes to launching a new brand, timing is everything — and no one can attest to this more than Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, the founders of Monday Swimwear. The duo originally aimed to introduce activewear in 2016 but decided to hit pause on the project to concentrate on their swim category. However, in October 2023, they took another stab at fitness apparel with the debut of Monday Body, the company’s workout label. Ranging from bodysuits to sports bras, the small but mighty selection of neutral looks was worth the wait. Plus, not only will these styles see you through HIIT classes, but they’ll look equally cute on casual post-gym outings.

Fanka

According to Chan, Fanka was launched to bridge the gap between performance and style. “Fanka’s products leverage proprietary fabric technologies [like the aforementioned PowerLift material] to support joints and muscles throughout your workout while also providing the sculpted appearance and compressive feel you look for in your favorite activewear,” she explains. In addition to the Body Sculpt leggings, Fanka offers tanks, tees, jackets, and more activewear essentials. Thanks to the cutting-edge technology, these looks won’t budge during your workout.

Joja

Founded by longtime models and best friends Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver in 2016, Instagram wellness and fitness page Joja isn’t new by any means. But after years of running the heavily-followed social media account, they put their heads together to create their own activewear label in 2022 with the same name. As it turns out, the launch was fueled by their community’s appetite for gym-approved looks designed by Tookes and Skriver. And given the wide variety of workout-to-wherever looks, they didn’t disappoint. A few of Joja’s signature styles? Two-tone matching sets (as shown above), colorful bike shorts, and form-fitting tanks.