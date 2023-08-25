My younger self is screaming right now because my childhood holy trinity of female singers all released new music yesterday. Ariana Grande rerecorded her very first album, Yours Truly and performed live versions of several songs while in London (you can watch it all on YouTube). Selena Gomez surprised fans with a brand new single, titled “Single Soon.” And finally, Miley Cyrus released her “Used To Be Young” song with a strong message about growth and change. Fans will notice in the music video that Cyrus wore a Mickey Mouse top underneath a sultry red corset bodysuit, an outfit that seemingly pays a nod to her former Disney Channel self and her current new alluring, rockstar style.

The outfit combo was fitting given the theme of the song. In a tweet, she wrote: “This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future....” Of course, everyone knows Cyrus got her start playing Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel. And since then, all her ups and downs in life, from childhood into adulthood, have been played out in the press. The look, essentially, acknowledges who she was in the past and how much she has grown as a person.

In the video, Cyrus is decked out in head-to-toe Maison Margiela. Her distressed Mickey Mouse tank is part of an upcoming collaboration between Disney and the French atelier, as well as Tommy Hilfiger and Schiaparelli, to honor 100 years of storytelling. (PSA to the Smilers out there: the vintage top will be on auction come Sept. 27 and the proceeds will be donated to the Make A Wish Foundation!) This Margiela top was first spotted on the brand’s Fall 2023 runway , which featured outfits that captured the collection’s theme for rebellious silhouettes and punk glamour — an aesthetic Cyrus maintains in her personal style.

Additionally, the singer’s choice to wear a red sparkly corset over a tank is very reminiscent of her former Disney character Hannah Montana’s love for 2000s glittery layering — IYKYK. In 2007, she wore a long pink sparkly cami over a white T-shirt on the “Best of Both Worlds” Tour. But for “Used To Be Young,” Cyrus tweaked the look to fit her new edgy, rocker chick aesthetic. Instead of a shimmery top, she opts for a body-hugging corset, which she rocks with underwear and capri fishnet stockings.

She completed her look with Margiela rhinestone pumps, another callout to her former character’s obsession with all things sparkle. As for her beauty looks in the music video, the Endless Summer Vacation singer went for a pop of turquoise on the inner corner of her eye (one of Montana’s signature hues, might we add), a nude lip, and curly hair.

