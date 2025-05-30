Anyone with a degree in Swiftology will tell you that Taylor Swift never does or wears something “just because.” Yes, the wording of every Instagram caption, red carpet ensemble, and hairstyle contains a hidden meaning — an Easter egg, if you will. Whether the secret code is a nod to what’s going on in the singer’s personal life (like her relationship with Travis Kelce), or hinting at the release date of her next album re-recording, is always the hot-button topic for chronically online Swifties. Most recently, fans have been speculating when she’ll announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version). So, of course, Swift’s matching floral dress and nails she was seen wearing on May 29 in New York City sent Swifties into a tailspin guessing what the pairing could be signaling.

Less than 24 hours after being snapped by paparazzi heading into West Village hotspot Via Carota to meet her brother and Dakota Johnson for dinner, Swift announced on Instagram that she bought back all of the masters to her albums and hasn’t finished re-recording Reputation. (Perhaps this dinner was a celebration ahead of the news going public?) For the meetup, Swift wore Doen’s black floral Benoit Dress that she accessorized with a black belt featuring a draped chain, a black shoulder bag with a gold buckle, and strappy Christian Louboutin block heal sandals. Her black nails perfectly complemented the floral print of her sundress, featuring tiny white daisy-like blooms, and from the looks of it, colorful dots in the center of the petals. Is this a hint at the different colors associated with all the albums she bought back? Some fans think so. The rest of Swift’s beauty look was fresh and simple, consisting of a high ponytail and her signature cat eye and red lip makeup combo.

While Swift confirmed there’s no Reputation re-record on the horizon, odds are this coordinating fashion and manicure moment is the singer taking her celebration of this major milestone to the next level.