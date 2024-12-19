And just like that, the Eras Tour is officially over. After 149 sold-out shows, Taylor Swift played her final performance on Dec. 8. Moments after the curtain closed, the multi-hyphenate bid adieu to the tour with the Instagram caption, “It was rare. I was there. I remember it,” (which are also lyrics from the 10-minute version of “All Too Well”). Since the end of the tour, Swift has maintained a low-profile. But on Dec. 18, Swift hosted what appeared to be an Eras Tour-themed party, complete with a dress code inspired by her on-stage costumes. Swift, who has a penchant for sending signals to her fanbase through her songs, her social media, her visuals, and (of course) her looks, used the occasion to break the internet in a Reputation-coded little black dress, which reignited the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) rumors once again.

While Swift hasn’t shared any photos from the party, her close friend and fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes posted a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram. Brittany, whose husband is Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce’s teammate on the Kansas City Chiefs, posed with Swift in Eras Tour-esque sparkles galore and the Grammy winner was all smiles in a halter-neck LBD from Balmain — one of her go-to ateliers for red-carpet affairs.

Her noir number felt inspired by her 2017 album, Reputation, and the record’s all-black, gothic glam aesthetic. Some of the most Rep-looking accents included the balconette sweetheart neckline, a horizontal strip of silver beads, sequins, and crystals down the center, subtle glittery fabric, and a short flaired skirt. In true Swift fashion, the Easter eggs continued all the way to her shoes. Her footwear included sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps (the designer behind her Eras Tour shoes, of course).

Alongside a few friendship bracelets, the “Getaway Car” singer accessorized with silver drop earrings courtesy of De Beers. Her elongated white gold earrings spotlight nearly five carats of diamonds, and retail for $36,000.

Swifties didn’t take her choice of Reputation-inspired attire lightly for two reasons. First, Swift could’ve channeled any of her iconic eras at the private bash — yet she chose Reputation-coded colors and style. And second, the look came just days after her most recent Reputation teaser. On her birthday, Dec. 13, Taylor Nation (Swift’s in-house PR company), posted a behind-the-scenes look at a few fan-favorite music videos. In the IG video, the words “Taylor’s Version” appeared in various fonts, including the distinct Engravers Old English font linked to her Reputation era. Given Swift rarely uses this font anymore and that nothing in her world is accidental, eagle-eyed fans believe Rep (TV) is closer than ever before.

Between this Easter egg and her most recent LBD, perhaps the long-awaited re-record is finally on its way?

If you can’t wait for Reputation to rerelease, you can recreate Swift’s exact look. Her Balmain LBD is still available to shop, and you can get your hands on it (and the rest of her outfit) via the curated edit below.