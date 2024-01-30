These days, anything Taylor Swift touches or endorses turns to gold. Most recently, this influence has included square-tipped nails, snake-themed dresses, and the endless game-day gear she’s worn to cheer on her Kansas City Chiefs beau Travis Kelce. That said, it seems Swift just signaled a new — and more unexpected — craze. This time, it involves cocktails. Recently, Rye restaurant in Kansas City reported the French Blonde being a favorite order of the singer’s when she pops in.

This seemingly small factoid has sent social media into a tizzy, with many taking to TikTok to recreate the drink, which essentially consists of grapefruit juice, gin, Lillet Blanc, and elderflower liqueur. Could this be the next big cocktail craze of 2024? All signs point to yes. And, like any big trend, this one is customizable to your specific taste, or even region. And the masses are wasting no time in jumping on the bandwagon.

Jill Kuehler, founder and CEO of Portland-based Freeland Spirits, says she likes to craft the classic drink with a “Pacific Northwest twist” using local brands including Freeland Gin, Wilderton Bittersweet Apertivo, Accompani Dry Vermouth, grapefruit juice, and orange bitters.

@taylorswift

Ray’s Hometown Bar in NYC has also created a few renditions of the French Blonde, all part of the special menu served on “ThursTays.” The dedicated day “celebrates champagne and no problems — Taylor Swift style — by inviting patrons to gather, sip, and toast to Taylor’s tunes on repeat.” The new French Blonde-inspired cocktails created in her honor include a Gypsy Eyes drink, which subs “vodka for gin, the florality of elderflower for green chartreuse and lemon for lime. Keep the grapefruit and add Aperol and you have the gypsy eyes,” says General Manager Dylan Wells. “Another nice option is a Presbyterian's Revenge, keeping lemon and grapefruit together,” he continues. “But using scotch instead of vodka and cynar to give it more of a bite instead of elderflower."

If you’re getting tired of your go-to espresso martini or negroni, this could be the perfect opportunity to switch things up and enter into your French Blonde era.

The Classic French Blonde

Ingredients

1⁄2 oz. elderflower liqueur, like St. Germain

1 oz. dry gin

2 oz. Lillet Blanc

2 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

A few dashes lemon bitters

Instructions

Vigorously shake together all ingredients in an ice-filled cocktail shaker for at least 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass.