Heads up, Swifties: Your favorite pop star is taking New York City by storm as her Eras Tour heads to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend. While she’s guaranteed to rock some high-octane custom designer looks on stage (TBH, we’re still thinking about the breathtaking crystal-encrusted Versace bodysuit she donned in Arizona back in March), the singer’s off-duty style is rather laid-back and much more casual. And since entering her single-girl era last month, she’s been serving sartorial wins non-stop. Take, for instance, Swift’s crossover denim shorts look on May 23. The bottoms from the New York-based label featured an asymmetrical waist and frayed hems. The small design details, too, made the shorts feel cool and edgy.

If this crossover silhouette looks familiar to you, it’s because you’ve likely seen AGOLDE’s own version all over Instagram. It’s one of their signature waistband styles and now that Swift is rocking it, the unique detail will be a hit with style enthusiasts this summer. Swift teamed the denim cutoffs with a R13 cropped, white button-down shirt. Speaking of which, this piece may remind you of Zendaya, who wore a similar shirt to the 94th Academy Awards last year. Back then, she styled her midriff-baring crisp white button-down from Valentino with a glitzy floor-sweeping silver skirt.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As for the rest of Swift’s look, the A-lister went with a Ralph Lauren Calfskin Welington Shoulder Bag and coordinating strappy sandals from Australian label A.EMERY. Finally, Swift worked some dainty jewelry into the minimalist-approved ‘fit, including a shiny pair of hoops and a few simple rings.

Swift’s city-chic outfit is ideal for all the low-key summer outings you have planned. Whether you’re dining al fresco with friends or taking the pup to the park, slip on a cropped button-down shirt with denim shorts. You can still shop the singer’s exact pieces, below, too. And for those lucky enough to get tickets to her Eras Tour this weekend, you’ll definitely see more of her sartorial moments on stage.