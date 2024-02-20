Fact: No one does girls’ night quite like Taylor Swift. As of late, the Grammy-winning musician has continuously gathered her tight-knit squad, which includes Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne, for extravagant meals and after-hours dancing in New York City. Last evening, however, she brought her GNO shenanigans to another country: Australia. Not only was the destination miles (and miles) away from the Big Apple, but the outing also featured a new member of her girl gang: Sabrina Carpenter. Wearing a corset and pleated miniskirt, Swift was pictured alongside the up-and-coming popstar, grabbing a bite to eat in Sydney at a local spot, Pellegrino 2000.

Swift is currently down under for her Eras Tour, with three back-to-back shows in Melbourne this past weekend. (The concert kicked off on Friday night at the Cricket Ground stadium, where a cool 96,000 fans were in attendance.) Following the performances, the A-lister explored the area with Carpenter, who opened the Australia shows. For the low-key night out, Swift paired the aforementioned sultry black bustier with a preppy brown pleated miniskirt. As for her accessories, she opted for a simple black belt and a dainty gold bar necklace. Her black strappy shoes are a tad hard to see, but they appear to be adorned with chunky rhinestones.

Carpenter, on the other hand, quite literally painted the town red in Bella Venice’s The Bailey Dress, which was rendered in the trending shade. The sweet silhouette boasted white polka dots, lace trimming, and spaghetti straps. Lastly, the “Feather” singer completed the look with a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, glossy black pumps, and sheer tights.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

If you’re still finalizing your weekend plans, why not also have a fun evening out with your close friends? Ahead, emulate the singers’ cute yet casual night-out looks with an assortment of styles.