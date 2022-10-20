Ever since she stepped into her career-launching role as Cassie on HBO’s Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney’s proven that her off-camera glam is just as impressive as the ones that helped make the show a generational standout. Whether she’s gracing the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival or appearing at the Emmy Awards, the actor never fails to serve up a memorable beauty moment. Because she tends to lean more towards a girl-next-door vibe, Sydney Sweeney’s wet hair look at this year’s ELLE Women in Hollywood event was all the more jaw-dropping — it’s among her most high-fashion hairstyles to date.

With two Emmy nominations under her belt, multiple hit television series, and an upcoming Marvel role on the books, it’s not exactly surprising that Sweeney was honored at ELLE’s annual celebration of Hollywood’s buzziest female power players. To ring in the occasion alongside fellow honorees such as Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae, and Olivia Wilde, the star appeared in a black leather outfit with cutout details. The daring ensemble came from Rokh, and was a duplicate of a runway look from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 show. To amplify the sultry nature of her clothing choice, Sweeney opted for a supermodel-chic wet hair look courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Glen Cocooropeza.

The stylist pulled her shoulder-length blonde hair behind her ears, leaving out a few pieces of her face-framing curtain bangs for an editorial effect. It’s not clear what products he added to her strands, but the final result embodied the just-from-the-pool chicness you might have previously thought was best worn in the summer months.

A smoky eye or dark, vampy lip might seem like the obvious choice for Sweeney’s black leather outfit and sexy hairstyle, but the star and her makeup artist Melissa Hernandez decided to go in another, more unexpected direction. Hernandez gave the actor a monochromatic peach-toned makeup look with fresh, glowing skin and natural-looking lashes. On her eyes, the makeup artist dusted a soft peach eyeshadow all over her lids as well as on her lower lash line, giving Sweeney a sweet, doe-eyed look. With peachy blush and a nude satin lip color, the star looked radiant and youthful while still exuding red carpet glamour. It’s safe to say that Sweeney and her glam team definitely nailed this one.