The 79th Venice Film Festival may be coming to an end tomorrow but stars have provided enough glamour to last a lifetime. Throughout the 10-day event in Italy, top movie stars and their glam teams have dreamt up elegant makeup looks and luxe hairstyles to match their grandiose gowns. In the first few days of the festival, for instance, Jodie Turner-Smith had all eyes locked on her in her sleek finger waves and smokey green eyeshadow look. Maude Apatow had a quintessential Old Hollywood glamour moment and Barbara Palvin defied gravity with her spiky 3D hair. For week two of the 2023 Venice Film Festival, it seems the stars took completely different approaches to their beauty looks — while some went even bolder others opted for softer, more subtle looks.

It’s likely that celebrities use the specific red carpet they’re walking to inform their look — perhaps channeling the vibe of the movie that’s premiering. In other cases they simply play on variations of their signature looks, for example Jodie Turner-Smith turning her finger waves mohawk to a blonde buzz cut on September 7.

And then there’s Tessa Thompson, who at this year’s festival has been committed to experimenting and pulling out the most awe-inspiring looks. She managed to achieve not one, not two, but five stunning red carpet looks — and with the festival still on for one more day, she just may pull off one more to close out with a bang.

Below see the most eye catching beauty looks from the second half of the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith ditched her glossy finger waves, this time opting for a blonde buzz cut that accentuates her features even more.

Penelope Cruz

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz is known for classic understated yet impossibly glamorous looks and her voluminous bun and bangs glam fell right in line with that. The look was made that much better with her sharply shaped arches and smoked out eyeliner.

Tessa Thompson

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

For The Don’t Worry Darling red carpet Thompson tied her red hair up into a tightly wound top knot and complimented the look with a dark plum lipstick.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

On the Blonde red carpet Thompson did a complete 180, throwing her hair into what appears to be a blonde wig with choppy bangs. She took the look up several notches with a black sparkly netted gown with a hood draped perfectly over her hair and a dark mauve lip to complete the vampy look.

Jasmine Sanders

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders played up a winged liner making it extra long and sharp, which paired well with her ultra sleek ballerina bun.

Tilda Swinton

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton is not afraid to play with color as evidence by her blonde-to-yellow ombre pixie hair on the Saint Omer red carpet.