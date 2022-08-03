Routine as they are, never discount the aesthetic significance (and the confidence-boosting properties) of a fresh, kind-of-major haircut. A serious chop can feel extreme and trims can feel inconsequential but an in-between cut — like Sydney Sweeney’s new lob haircut — allows just enough room for revitalization. Sweeney unveiled her new haircut in an oh-so-casual Instagram photo of herself post-glam. Wrapped in a fluffy spa robe pulled down around her shoulders, Sweeney’s formerly ultra-long hair looks five inches shorter than the rib-dusting waves she wore to a baseball game just days earlier.

Celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza shared an even better look at her latest cut in a sultry slow-mo video that shows off the layers, length, and Sweeney’s swoopy, voluminous side-part. Though not quite as layered and copy, the full, retro-tinged lob feels at least a bit reminiscent of this summer’s mega-viral butterfly haircut, also known as the octopus cut — and both Sweeney’s look and the butterfly cut are essentially modern versions of the ‘90s The Rachel. Oropeza, who routinely works with stars like Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, couldn’t resist two separate posts about Sweeney’s romantic new look. Considering this inches-shedding haircut is only one of a few exciting hair switch-ups from Sweeney this year alone, the only question is how long her buttery blonde lob will last.

Though a beachy, cool-toned blonde is both Sweeney’s natural color and one of her beauty signatures, she’s demonstrated her fearlessness and willingness to experiment on more than a few occasions. Somewhere between last summer and fall, the Euphoria and White Lotus star shed several inches of boho waves, and not long after that, she was spotted with vintage, flipped-out curtain bangs.

Her biggest transformation to date, though, is undoubtedly her brief dalliance with copper-colored hair, complete with a full-frontal fringe. Ostensibly for a role, it sure looks like Sweeney enjoyed her time as a redhead — which means there’s a serious likelihood she’ll return to it relatively soon.

Maybe the next season of Euphoria will send her character on a colorful hair journey to match the show’s signature bold-and-bright makeup looks. If anyone can pull off pastels, hair gems, and intricate updos, it’s Sweeney the beauty chameleon.