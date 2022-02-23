Whether you dabble with horoscopes from time to time or base all of your life decisions off of your sun, moon, and rising, there’s something to be said about turning to the stars for a memorable zodiac travel experience. And while astrology-themed programming isn’t entirely ubiquitous in the tourism industry, for the discerning traveler, there are plenty of well-curated options scattered across the globe waiting to be unearthed.

If you’re looking for meaningful one-on-one sessions to dive deeper into your understanding of your star sign (and yourself!), keep an eye out for packages such as tarot card interpretations or birth chart readings; these will often ask for information like your birth time and location, so have that handy. Or, if you seek something that appeals to the senses, destinations and hotels are increasingly amping up their food and beverage menus to cater to the zodiac-inclined. Beyond that, there remains a hodge podge of travel ideas ranging from hotels and bars entirely themed around astrology to public art that will check off the cultural box on your travel itinerary.

Ahead, discover essential zodiac travel experiences for 2022 to inspire your next mystical adventure. When in doubt, look to the stars, right?

Supper Series Beneath the Stars

Rosewood Baha Mar

In celebration of the spring equinox, Rosewood Baha Mar in the Bahamas is launching a supper series titled A Starry Night A-Fare (March 23 to 25). The astrological-inspired menu will not only encompass the 12 star signs but will also curate by elemental personalities — fire, earth, air, and water — through local Bahamian ingredients. Guests will gather beside the sea on the sands of Cable Beach at sunset to enjoy cocktails and canapés before sitting down for the four-course wine-paired tasting menu. The resort partnered with renowned astrologer and columnist Shelley von Strunckel who collaborated with Executive Chef Siddharth Krishna to create a unique culinary journey. The menu offers insights from Shelley regarding each star sign and were created by artist George Erdei (whose drawings have been featured in recent Gucci collaborations). Luxury British homeware brand Maison Margaux designed the tablescape, including bespoke zodiac tableware that cements the magical mood.

Birth Chart & Tarot Card Readings

Canyon Ranch

You’re going to hear the term ‘wellness travel’ a lot this year, and there are several ways the zodiac can fold into that motif — namely, through one-on-one experiences. Iconic Massachusetts wellness resort Canyon Ranch features a metaphysical category on their spa menu with offerings like tarot card and birth chart readings with an astrologist. If you find yourself in California at Ventana Big Sur, visitors can sign up for astrology readings that are aimed at bringing “clarity to areas of conflict, emphasizing one’s strengths and providing tools for managing life in new and creative ways.” And in Maui at the Grand Wailea, the resort’s expert astrologers use the Evolutionary Astrology method to do personalized readings for guests that are meant to improve understanding of past, present, and future trajectories.

Zodiac Monuments & Public Art

Jaffa Wishing Bridge

Integrating the zodiac into your travels isn’t all about spa treatments and personalized readings, it can incorporate art and culture, too. For example, in the Old City of Jaffa, Israel there is the Jaffa Wishing Bridge and Zodiac Fountain, which connects Peak Park to K’dumim Square. This wooden bridge is an iconic attraction because the 12 zodiacs are sculpted in bronze plaques along the rails. It’s customary for visitors to make a wish on their individual zodiac while overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and once they’ve made their way across, the the fountain with its chalkstone sculptures of the 12 zodiac signs awaits. Another notable work of art to try and see this year is Ai Weiwei’s Zodiac Heads, which originally debuted in 2012 and will be making their way to Vienna’s Albertina Museum from March 13 to June 26. The internationally acclaimed Chinese artist reinterpreted the 12 bronze animal heads that represent the Chinese zodiac — they once adorned the fountain clock of the Yuanming Yuan, which is an imperial retreat in Bejing.

Astrological Cocktails

An aspect of astrology that appeals to many of us is the significance of the individual’s journey. And while that can go down a more serious path of life events and choices, it can also be something a bit lighter and fun, like a customized cocktail! At the Observatory Bar in Sydney, Australia the beverage team curated a Zodiac Gin Collection with cocktails for each of the 12 star signs. At the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Mexico, guests can order from a choice of 13 cocktails crafted from ancestral ingredients that are based on traits of Mayan astrological signs (the Mayan lunar calendar is divided into 13 moons). You can also discover a cocktail menu based on the 12 astrological signs at Ritz Bar in Paris, at The Venetian in Las Vegas, and if you find yourself all the way in Shanghai, be sure to visit Zodiac, a new astrology-focused cocktail lounge that delivers a horoscope written by Shanghai astrologer Alex Wang alongside one of 12 zodiac-themed cocktails.

Astrology-Themed Hotel Stays & Itineraries

Taking the category of zodiac travel up a notch, The Ultimo in Sydney is a hotel entirely centered around astrology (in fact, they refer to themselves as ‘the world’s first astrology hotel’). Guests receive city guide recommendations based on their star signs as well as ideas for the best places to eat, drink, see, and do. On-property packages abound with experiences like a Natal Chart Interpretation package, Solar Writer package (an astrology profile in the form of a 14 to 16 page report), and a Getting to Know Yourself package that’s a 45-minute consultation discussing the major traits of your natal chart as well as “a brief look at your mission in life, your personality, and talents.” The hotel’s astrologer is Pia Lehmann, who is a FAA Gold Medal winner for Excellence and has been awarded the Alan Johnson award.

Over in Japan at the Park Hotel Tokyo, painter Ryosuke Yasumoto participated in an artists in residence program for the property, which tasks artists with decorating a guest room. He chose to create a space focused on the 12 signs of the zodiac while staying at the hotel for 11 days from March 24 to April 3, 2014. Visitors can book the room and delight in the tiger painted on the back wall or the money hiding behind the curtain.

Zodiac Excursions & Experiences

Six Senses Bhutan

Though tourism to Bhutan is currently suspended due to COVID-19, a bucket list experience worth having on your radar is a life-changing visit to a monastic school made possible with a stay at Six Senses Bhutan. While on your adventure, you can go to Pangri Zampa Lhakhang, which is a 16th-century monastic school that offers astrology readings and fortune telling sessions led by a Buddhist monk.