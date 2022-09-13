(Red Carpet)

The Viral Hailey Bieber Glazed Donut Nails Made Their Way To The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

See which star wore the manicure.

By Annie Blay
@nailsbyzola
best 2022 emmys nails
Nails are an often overlooked aspect of red carpet looks but that doesn’t mean you’ll catch stars slacking with their manicures, especially not for an event like the Emmys. Ahead see all the best 2022 Emmys Nails looks and prepare to bookmark them for your next mani. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment
Who doesn’t love a monochromatic moment down to the nails? Sandra Oh kept the purple theme going all the way to her finger tips with a royal purple manicure. @emilychengmakeup

