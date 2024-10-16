In many of her film and television roles, Syndey Sweeney often plays the part of a glamorous girl-next-door — but that certainly doesn’t mean she’s not game to go for a dramatic transformation when it’s called for. While you may think of her looking fresh-faced with bouncy blonde hair, her newly revealed hairstyle proves just what a chameleon she can be. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the actor shared an Instagram post in which she debuted a curly brunette mullet. These behind-the-scenes shots are from her latest undertaking, a biopic focused on award-winning American boxer Christy Martin.

Along with two snaps of Sweeney embodying the iconic athlete on the set of the film, the star shared a little explanation of why she was giving a sneak peek. The caption read: “Well the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m [sic] working on right now. Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all.”

As Sweeney’s prideful posts suggests, Martin wasn’t just well known for her athleticism, but her bravery in personal life — particularly after surviving an attempted murder at the hands of her former husband. Suffice it to say, the upcoming biopic sounds like an exciting project for the Euphoria star, so it’s unsurprising she was ready to hop into Martin’s shoes. Or rather her curly, ‘90-era mullet.

That said, the actor is no stranger when it comes to trying out new hairstyles — whether for a role, an editorial look, or simply for fun. Recently she sported light auburn locks for the 2024 period piece, Eden, and she donned jet black hair both for a shoot with Who What Wear and her memorable 2024 Met Gala look — following the lead of celebrities like Michelle Williams and Kerry Washington, who also stepped out with major hair makeovers that night.

Based on this preview of what’s to come, Sweeney’s fans can probably expect to see the Anyone But You star sporting some pretty iconic looks in the upcoming film — from in-the-ring attire to more throwback hair and makeup. It’s clear she’s diving head-first into the role, and the full transformation is now even more anticipated.