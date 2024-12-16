If you keep tabs on the celebrity street style circuit, you know an A-lister’s outfit is rarely complete without a baseball cap. Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber all frequently wear the paparazzi-blocking staple, but this season, fashion muses are ditching the classic cap and making a case for bucket hats. So far, Taylor Russell, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicola Coughlan, and most recently, Sydney Sweeney, have boarded the bucket bandwagon ahead of winter. And on Dec. 14, Sweeney made her approval of the bucket hat renaissance known with a sherpa version from Celine.

While out and about in New York’s West village, Sweeney was snapped by the paparazzi in an ultra-seasonal set. The Euphoria actor stuck to a mostly-ivory color scheme with a knit puffer jacket from Moncler, which is (unsurprisingly) sold out. Underneath her zip-up puffer, Sweeney tucked a complementary cream sweater into high-waisted wide-leg jeans. The medium wash denim looked chic against her chestnut brown Miu Miu belt — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. She wore pointy leather ankle boots from Amina Muaddi in a stark white shade, and her carry-all of the day was Loewe’s best-selling Small Squeeze Bag, a favorite among stars like Ariana Grande, Greta Lee, Zendaya, and others.

Statement black sunglasses from Chloé capped off her #OOTD, but her hat was undeniably the pièce de résistance of her festive ‘fit. The brimmed headpiece was covered in cashmere sherpa, surrounding the signature Celine Triomphe emblem at its center.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t given the bucket hat resurgence a go yet this year, this is your chance. Get your hands on Sweeney’s exact Celine cap via the curated edit below. (You can also shop her full look to recreate the entire ensemble.)